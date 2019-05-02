Lala Kent Sets Wedding Date with Randall Emmett After Relationship Speculation

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett will soon be hearing wedding bells!

As she prepared to leave for a trip to Paris with her costars Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 28, revealed that she and her fiancé of eight months had finally set a date for their wedding.

“So anyone that wants me to do anything on April 18, I officially can’t,” Kent explained on her Instagram Stories, panning the camera towards Emmett, 48.

“Because that’s the day I get to marry my baby!” she happily continued, as the pair cheered together. “We got a date! Yeah, buddy!”

Kent also captioned the video with “2020” — a nod to the year of their wedding — and added a ring emoji.

The news will come as a relief to fans who had speculated this week that their relationship was on the rocks after Kent deleted photos of Emmett on her Instagram.

As of Wednesday, however, it seems that things between the pair are better than ever, especially since the film producer has appeared on Kent’s Instagram Stories several times this week as they prepared to go Paris with costars Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

Kent also recently confirmed that their relationship was far from over after she defended her fiancé amid a public feud with Emmett’s longtime friend and rapper 50 Cent.

The exciting wedding news comes two weeks after Kent admitted during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show that wedding planning was taking longer than they originally expected.

“I’m hoping by the end of this month we will have a date,” she told the host.

While on the show, Kent also revealed that she and Emmett plan on starting a family soon after tying the knot. “All I want in my whole life is to be a mama,” she said. “I’m meant to be a mom, for sure.”

“We originally said two years after we get married, but Rand told me that we can start, like, right after we get married,” Kent added.

Along with starting a family of their own, Kent will also become a stepmother to Emmett’s two daughters London and Rylee, whom he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

Emmett proposed to Kent during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in September, where they also celebrated her 28th birthday.

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” Kent told PEOPLE of Emmett’s proposal.

The engagement came just two months after Kent revealed Emmett asked for her father’s permission to marry her shortly before he died.

“Randall had told me that he had asked my dad permission to marry me earlier this year before my father passed away which is such an incredible gift because I lost my dad suddenly,” she said.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.