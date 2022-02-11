"The moment I saw who that person really was, and the mask had finally fallen, I knew I was better off and he never deserved me," Lala Kent said of Randall Emmett

Lala Kent Says She's 'Happy Again' After Split from Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett: 'I Am Free'

Lala Kent can genuinely say she's "happy again" after her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Story Wednesday, a fan asked the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star how she's "staying so strong" after the breakup.

"Obviously I get a lot of strength from my daughter but beyond that, I think strength comes with knowing your worth, with or without someone," the Give Them Lala founder wrote on her Instagram Story, per Page Six. "The moment I saw who that person really was, and the mask had finally fallen, I knew I was better off and he never deserved me. That feeling gave me power."

Added Kent, "Even though there are moments I go 'what the f—,' I find strength in the fact that I am happy again. I recognize myself in the mirror again."

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Lala Kent and Randall Emmett at the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

After their split, Kent repeatedly accused Emmett of cheating on her with multiple women.

"It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about," Kent recently told Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live. "And it's not just one person — it's many. I believe it started after I got sober, and it's just … I don't know how I didn't see it."

Kent has since told PEOPLE she has "very little communication" with Emmett as they continue to co-parent their daughter. The movie producer also shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8, with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

Currently, Kent is easing back into dating — and just went on her first date in a group setting.

"It was amazing. I had a lot of fun," she said during a Galentine's Day-themed live stream for Amazon Live on Tuesday. "I know I'm definitely not ready to date just one person. I want to continue having fun and that's what it is."

