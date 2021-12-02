While the Vanderpump Rules star didn't go into specifics about the breakup, she made it clear on her podcast Give Them Lala that she didn't hesitate to end things when she "felt unsafe"

Lala Kent Says She Had Her 'Head in the Sand' About Issues with Randall Emmett 'for a Really Long Time'

Lala Kent is opening up further about her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

On Wednesday's episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star said that she had her "head in the sand for a really long time" when it came to the problems in their relationship.

While she didn't go into specifics about the breakup, she made it clear that she didn't hesitate to end things when she "felt unsafe."

"The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation,'" she said. "I got that pit and I got the f--- out. No questions asked."

The beauty mogul first hinted at a split from Emmett, 50, in October, when she scrubbed all traces of the film producer from her social media. She later confirmed the news on her podcast in November.

"I want to acknowledge that I'm sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life," Kent said.

"There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day," she added. "It's been a lot, I'm going through a lot."

While Kent and Emmett are no longer together, the couple is shown planning their wedding during the current season of Vanderpump Rules. During Wednesday's podcast episode, Kent admitted that it is "very hard" for her to watch the season for several reasons.

"I was someone who thought I was in a very different position than I was in," she said, adding that she may have been "meddling in other people's relationships" as a way to project her insecurities at the time.

"All I know is a lot of things … that I meddled in, my comments didn't age well, and I'm okay with that," she said.

She added that she expects to address that behavior at the upcoming season reunion: "I think a lot of it is going to be talking about that and having to answer for a lot of those things."

Following her breakup last month, a source told PEOPLE that Kent was "completely blindsided" by the end of her relationship with Emmett after more than three years together.

"Lala was completely blindsided by all of this and was living in the dark for so long," the source said. "But now she is doing the best she can to keep her chin up and pushing forward with taking care of her daughter and supporting her family."

Despite the upheaval, the source added that the reality star is "focusing all of her attention right now on the well-being of her daughter Ocean and keeping up with her many business ventures to provide for her family as a single mom."