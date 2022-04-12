"In this situation, if you don't pick my side or you remain Switzerland, I want nothing to do with you," Lala Kent said

Lala Kent Says She 'Cut' Tom Schwartz Out of Her Life After He Hung Out with Her Ex Randall Emmett

Lala Kent isn't on the best of terms with her Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Schwartz.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, a fan asked the Give Them Lala Beauty creator who has been "the most and the least supportive" amongst the cast following her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

"I would say the most supportive, Katie [Maloney] and Scheana [Shay]," she began. "And the least supportive, [Tom] Sandoval has yet to even ask me, like, if I'm okay or acknowledge it at all."

She continued, "I learned that Schwartz hung out with that person [Randall] the other day. So, I cut him out."

Host Andy Cohen then brought up how Lisa Vanderpump previously admitted to seeing Emmett after the pair's split. To that point, Kent said she wants "nothing to do" with people who aren't fully supporting her.

"I know when everything was happening, he was trying to reach out to her," she said. "And I'm not the type of person to say, like, you have to pick a side. But in this situation, if you don't pick my side or you remain Switzerland, I want nothing to do with you."

After getting engaged in 2018, Kent and Emmett, 50, were forced to delay their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the exes — who welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in March 2021 — split this past October.

Kent has since accused the movie producer of cheating on multiple occasions, even claiming that he dated a 23-year-old woman in the month she gave birth. She also re-entered the dating world but chose not to pursue one particular man after he failed her background check.

Like Kent, Schwartz, 39, is also going through a breakup with Maloney, 35. The pair announced their plans to divorce last month, with Maloney saying that "this ending is not met with resentment or animosity" and there are "no sides to choose."

Kent has addressed the former couple's split on multiple occasions, including detailing Maloney's unhappiness in the relationship during her Watch What Happens Live appearance.

"I think when someone continues to not pick you and it's an easy pick, you're the wife, then it's like, 'We're good,'" she said, adding that she was surprised by the split. "I thought that Schwartz would come to the table a little bit and he still didn't. So, very telling."