Lala Kent Says New Season of Vanderpump Rules Will Be 'Very Different': 'Hope I'm Still Good at My Job'
"I will say that it's going to be a different show, but I think it's going to be extremely entertaining," said the Bravo star
Lala Kent is ready for the next era of Vanderpump Rules.
In a recent interview with Page Six, the Bravo star and new mom, 30, spoke about how the hit reality series is going to be a "different show" once it returns for season 9 this fall.
"So many people have asked what can we expect this season and this is the first year that I can say I have no idea," said Kent, who welcomed her first child, daughter Ocean, in March with fiancé Randall Emmett.
The series, which premiered on Bravo in 2013, follows the drama-filled lives of the staffers employed at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant. The show wrapped its most recent season in June 2020.
"A lot of time has passed, cast members who were key players that are no longer on the show and there has been a lot of things that have said and happened in the two-year period and now we're getting together where we have to talk about these things," added Kent.
"I hope I'm still good at my job," she joked.
Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that Vanderpump Rules is officially returning for season 9 following speculation regarding the future of the reality series. Production on the show is set to kick off this month. Variety first reported the news.
After season 8 wrapped last summer, the show said goodbye to several cast members: OG stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the show alongside newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for past racially insensitive behavior (Schrodeder later gave birth to her daughter Hartford with husband Beau Clark in January); Series veteran Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright announced their departure from the series via Instagram in December (The couple have since welcomed their first child together, son Cruz, on April 12); and Dayna Kathan, who joined in season 8, announced via Instagram earlier last month that she will not be back as well.
Meanwhile, cast member Scheana Shay and her boyfriend Brock Davies joined Kent in becoming first-time parents when they welcomed daughter Summer Moon last month.
"I don't know what to expect, there are mommies now, babies in the mix," Kent told Page Six of the show's return. "I will say that it's going to be a different show but I think it's going to be extremely entertaining."
In addition to Kent, returning for the new season is Vanderpump, Shay, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Variety previously reported.