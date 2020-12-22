Lala Kent Says Relationship with Vanderpump Rules Costar Scheana Shay Is ‘Nonexistent’ After Falling Out

Lala Kent is speaking out about where her relationship stands with Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay.

During Monday's holiday episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, entitled 12 Doorbells of Christmas, Kent appeared on the show as one of the 12 guests and revealed that she and Shay are still not on good terms after the two had a falling out earlier this fall.

When asked by Cohen about her current friendship with Shay, Kent said, "It's pretty much nonexistent."

Still, the pregnant reality star, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett, said she "wished her the best" as Shay is also about to become a mom, expecting her first child with boyfriend Brock Davies.

Back in September, Kent clapped back at her Bravo costar after Shay, 35, accused her of choosing fame over their friendship.

During an episode of Shay's podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, the reality star said she felt hurt after Kent appeared to choose to go to dinner with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly instead of helping her deal with the pain of her miscarriage earlier this summer.

"I needed her and she wasn't there because she had dinner with celebrities," said Shay, adding that Davies had left her alone while he was playing golf. "It wouldn't have been that hard to stop by for five minutes and check on me."

A few days later, Kent responded to Shay's comments on Instagram, saying she wasn't "trippin too hard."

"Anybody wondering my thoughts on @scheana 'dragging' me," Kent wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "1. I’m not trippin too hard. In her mind that’s how it happened. She would rather focus on me 'not being there for her’ than the fact her man said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day. Weird how that was just glazed over. This is why her relationships are always a trainwreck that make epic TV. She makes reality TV gold."

Kent went on to accuse Shay of "making everything about her" and setting her friends up for failure.

"2. She claims I chose celebrity over her. Girl, weren’t you just capitalizing off banging John Mayer 100 years ago?" she continued. "3. She has a way of making everything about her. I’ve accepted that about her and found the endearing parts of it. 4. She has an idea of how everyone should react in certain situations. We usually always fail and she is left disappointed. This is why she has a new best friend every day. We can’t keep up."

The Give Them Lala Beauty creator also claimed Shay never asked her to come over and help her.

"When she told me she was really upset at Brock and just wanted to go to bed, I didn't know that meant 'come over right now,'" Kent concluded. "I can't believe I just gave that much time to this s---- when we aren't even filming and I'm not getting paid. Smh."

Shay described the downfall of their friendship during her podcast, saying she wasn't invited to the sex reveal party for Kent's baby on the way.

"We weren't invited," Shay said. "It states pretty clear where our friendship stands. Over the last few months, we haven't really talked, honestly."