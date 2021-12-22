Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent got candid about her relationship with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett during Tuesday's episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast

Lala Kent Calls Ex Randall Emmett the 'Worst Thing to Ever Happen' to Her

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Lala Kent is getting real about her relationship with ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett.

During Tuesday's episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Give Them Lala author, 31, opened up about her split with Emmett, 50, calling him "the worst thing to ever happen" to her.

Her comments came up as she discussed the demise of their partnership, which fell apart back in October. The two share a 9-month old daughter, Ocean.

"I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life?" Kent told host Amanda Hirsch, referring to her daughter. "It is such a mind f---."

She went on to say that she regrets she wasn't been warned about rumors surrounding Emmett from someone in her circle — something she did on this season of Vanderpump Rules to castmate Scheana Shay, after hearing Shay's fiancé Brock Davies hadn't seen or spoken to his kids from a previous relationship in years.

"I wish that somebody would've come to me and said, 'I'm getting DMs about your person.' No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship," the Bravo star told Hirsch, getting emotional while doing so. "I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something."

PEOPLE'S request for comment from Emmett's team was not immediately returned.

Breakup rumors first swirled around Kent and Emmett – who got engaged in September 2018 and planned on tying the knot in 2022 – after the reality star posted a picture of herself with their daughter on Instagram in October, captioning the photo, "It's you and me, baby."

A source told PEOPLE in November that Kent was completely "blindsided" by their split and "was living in the dark for so long" during her romance with the director.

"But now she is doing the best she can to keep her chin up and pushing forward with taking care of her daughter and supporting her family," the insider shared, adding that Kent is "focusing all of her attention right now on the well-being of her daughter Ocean and keeping up with her many business ventures to provide for her family as a single mom."