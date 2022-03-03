"She saved me. But I'm heartbroken for her. She's his next victim," Lala Kent said of ex-fiancé Randall Emmett's alleged girlfriend

Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett 'Started Relationship' with 23-Year-Old the Same Month Daughter Ocean Was Born

The fallout between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett continues.

On Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, made new claims against her ex-fiancé, 50.

In the comments section of a post shared on the Instagram feed of One Mom's Battle, Kent alleged Emmett dated a 23-year-old around the time they welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021.

The post states that Emmett received backlash "for treatment of Lala Kent" after he shared a snapshot of his daughters on Instagram.

"Let's talk about it. I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was," Kent commented. "He started a relationship with a 23 year old in march of 2021- the month I gave birth."

She added that Emmett and the other woman " 'traveled' together while I was home with ocean, and working on my brand."

Lala Kent Credit: Lala Kent/instagram

Kent went on to allege Emmett told her he was "working," but she discovered his secret relationship "after the pictures surfaced."

"I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter- but anytime I did he threatened to call the police if I didn't return ocean to the home," Kent continued. "But if he felt we were good and he was in control again, I was able to leave the house. I did what I had to do to leave the relationship with my baby. His new 23 year old girlfriend was 'basically living' in the home 2 days after I left."

She added that Emmett's romance "isn't the most shocking thing" she discovered, adding, "Women and cheating are just the tip of the iceberg."

"I was able to get out- but now my daughter is in the hands of a broken court system. Narcs thrive when they are under a microscope. I am not blind to what is going on, tho. It makes me sick that my sweet daughters face (a picture I took and sent to him by the way) is what pops up when he does his dirty work."

In a separate comment, when asked if Emmett is still dating the 23-year-old woman, Kent responded "yes," adding that she's "not upset" with her. "She saved me. But I'm heartbroken for her. She's his next victim," she wrote.

Lala Kent Credit: Lala Kent/instagram