Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett's Alleged Cheating Was 'Repeated,' with 'Not Just One Person'

"I believe it started after I got sober, and it's just … I don't know how I didn't see it," Lala Kent says of ex Randall Emmett's alleged infidelity

Lala Kent is sharing details about Randall Emmett's alleged infidelity.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, appeared on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night, during which she claimed that ex-fiancé Emmett's alleged cheating had been "going on for quite some time" before their split this past October.

"It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about," Kent told host Andy Cohen. "And it's not just one person — it's many. I believe it started after I got sober, and it's just … I don't know how I didn't see it."

The Bravo star went on to allege that red flags about Emmett's behavior included "constant phone use," ("He couldn't even go into a massage without his phone on him, and he was very funny if I would get anywhere near the phone," Kent said) and "being gone" all the time.

"But I just figured, who would creep around with him?" she added, laughing. "I really thought that."

Kent and Emmett, 50, share one child together: daughter Ocean, whom they welcomed in March of last year. Emmett also has two other daughters from a previous marriage.

"[Randall and I] communicate through an app and it has just to do with Ocean; there was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it," Kent told Cohen, 53, on Tuesday's show. "So Ocean is the main focus, and that's how we communicate. If it doesn't have to do with her, then I have no desire to communicate with that person."

A rep for Emmett did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about Kent's comments.

"I have no desire to date or talk to anybody," Kent said. "I've spoken to dudes casually, nothing serious. It's just the last thing on my mind. I want to focus on Ocean, I want to focus on the Give Them Lala brand, and my future, and just creating a beautiful life for my daughter."

Speaking with PEOPLE shortly thereafter, the mother of one shared that her future plans for more kids don't involve a partner.