Lala Kent Says It'd Be 'Fun' to Join RHOBH and Reveals She Hopes Lisa Vanderpump Returns

Lala Kent is ready for her diamond!

During an appearance on PEOPLE Now, Kent, 30, revealed that she would love to join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I think that would be so much fun,” Kent shared as her fiancé Randall Emmett joked, “So, this doesn’t end after Vanderpump?”

“No, we keep going,” Kent quipped back.

Kent has appeared on Vanderpump Rules since season 4.

The Bravo show follows former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump‘s employees at SUR as they work on building their futures in Hollywood and become entangled in drama.

“I’ve always loved Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I think it’s epic,” Kent said. “So, to be a part of something like that and having [a] Vanderpump Rules starter kit as my training … yeah that’d be epic.”

Kent also shared that she wants Vanderpump, 59, to return to the housewives franchise following her decision to quit after 9 seasons.

“I hope she does,” Kent said of whether or not Vanderpump would return. “She says no.”

“She offers so much depth to that show, which I love. I love watching her fight for the animals. I think every reality TV show needs some sort of positive platform and Lisa Vanderpump brings that,” Kent added.

Vanderpump previously explained her reason for leaving, telling PEOPLE in November, “I had a great time on Housewives.”

“But to have negativity during a time in my life when I needed to try to be positive … I decided it was over.”

Season 9 was quite tumultuous as it came on the heels of the tragic suicide death of Vanderpump’s brother Mark.

In addition to her loss and a baffling mixup involving the puppy that Dorit Kemsley adopted from the Vanderpump Dog Foundation (which resulted in her fellow costars accusing Vanderpump of being a manipulator and a liar), the reality star found herself at her wit’s end.

“I’ve been in a position where the whole cast has been against me before,” said Vanderpump. “But this time, our foundation was taking a bashing from the women, and it didn’t deserve it. And suddenly, to start dealing with them all screaming and shouting at me on that first trip [to the Bahamas], I thought, ‘What the hell am I doing?’ And that was really it.”

Season 10 of RHOBH begins airing on Wednesday, and Kyle Richards told PEOPLE it’s “dramatic.”

“This season had a lot going on,” Richards, 51, told PEOPLE. “Nobody wants to have issues, but they inevitably come up. Whatever is going on in people’s lives, whether they want it out or not, comes up! So it’s drama, and some people aren’t speaking. But it’s also a lot of fun.”

This season, Richards, the only remaining member of the show’s original cast, along with Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, will welcome new members Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.