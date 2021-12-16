Lala Kent Says Ex Randall Emmett Gave Her a 'Fake' Diamond Engagement Ring

Lala Kent didn’t hold back during the Wednesday episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, telling listeners that the engagement ring Randall Emmett gave her originally had a “s--- brown” diamond

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett at the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Lala Kent is airing out some of the details about her relationship with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

On the Wednesday episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, got candid about the engagement ring that Emmett, 50, proposed to her with. She recalled how a conversation Emmett and her mom had about "how some rappers take s------ diamonds and make them pretty" sparked her curiosity about her own diamond engagement ring.

Upon further investigation, she claimed that she found out the ring she used to wear on her finger was "fake."

Kent went on to explain that she decided to take her engagement ring to a "highly recommended" jeweler, and that the jeweler Emmett had originally gone to — who Kent refused to name but told listeners to "Google" — had allegedly been quoted multiple times saying that "the ring is around $150,000."

Lala Kent Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

After finding the GIA certification, the Give Them Lala author said her jeweler told her that the diamond had "been treated by one or more processes to change its color," the diamond was "mostly brown," and that its worth was "in the teens" – not six figures.

"I love any type of ring that is given and has sentimental value. I don't care if it was $100, I don't care if it was $100 million — I don't," Kent continued. "No wonder he whose name we shall not mention flew in four times, he had to make sure the s--- brown diamond was clear!"

Kent said that the original jeweler Emmett went to then admitted to her, "[Randall] knew exactly what he was buying. He knew the diamond he was getting."

Lala Kent attends Travel & Give Fundraiser with Lisa Vanderpump at Tom Tom on October 11, 2021 in West Hollywood, California Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"It just was like, 'Wow, there's not one piece of the five years I was with this person that has been truthful and honest,' " she continued.

A rep for Emmett did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kent and the Midnight in the Switchgrass director called off their engagement in October after dating for five years. In March, Kent gave birth to the couple's first child together, a daughter named Ocean.