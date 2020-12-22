Lala Kent Says Braunwyn Windham-Burke 'Reached Out' During Sobriety Journey: 'We Are Connected'

"I forward her the links to my Zoom meetings," the Vanderpump Rules star said of supporting Braunwyn Windham-Burke's sobriety

Lala Kent will support any member of her Bravo family on their journey to living a sober life.

"When she decided to get sober, she reached out to me via

. And now I think she's well into the almost-year mark of her sobriety," said Kent, 30. "I forward her the links to my Zoom meetings. We are connected for sure."

Windham-Burke previously said that Kent — who is nearly two years sober herself — was instrumental in providing advice and guidance on how to successfully stop drinking.

"Lala was so sweet. She got right back to me," she said in October on Kent's podcast Give Them Lala…with Randall. "She was like, 'I'm so proud of you. Yes, you can do it. My cast has been supportive.' So I just want to throw it out there that I reached out for help, you know, and advice."

"I didn't know in the climate of the shows that we film if it's possible to stay sober on a reality show that has a lot to do with drinking," she added.

Windham-Burke, 43, first revealed she is an alcoholic during the RHOC season 15 premiere in October.

"I've never had a healthy relationship with alcohol, from the first sip I took at 14. When I drank, I drank until I blacked out or got sick," she said during an interview with Glamour shortly after the premiere. "I was scared I wouldn't be fun anymore, that my life was going to be boring. I really thought alcohol made life enjoyable, and that's sad."

Now, Windham-Burke said she has realized she can live her life without alcohol.

"Honestly, I dance even more now because I can stay awake," she said. "I sometimes used to pass out at, like, 7 p.m. because I had been drinking all day. So yeah, I actually have way more fun now."

As for Kent, she has previously said that her drinking spiraled out of control after her father's death. Her dad Kent Burningham died in April 2018 after a stroke and a car accident.

"My world completely shattered in front of me," Kent said at a BravoCon panel in 2019. "I went back to filming two and a half weeks later. I went to bed with a bottle next to me and woke up with a bottle of warm champagne to chug next to me. It was my medicine."

Kent said it took getting sober to fully "process" the loss.

"When I decided I never wanted to live that way again, and I wanted to get sober, I got to process the death of my dad in the most beautiful way ever," she said. "Yes, it was hard to do it on camera, but it was also amazing. [Fans] would reach out to me about [my] sobriety or about how [I] grieved. So the fact that I had that platform, I think, was truly a gift."