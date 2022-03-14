Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lala Kent Says the Background Check on Her Most Recent Date 'Didn't Come Back So Great'

Lala Kent appears to be keeping her standards high for the next man she dates after Randall Emmett.

While hosting her "Balling on a Budget: Date Night Looks" live stream on Amazon Live, the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star opened up about her most recent date.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The last date I went on, it was a group date because remember y'all, that's the only thing I'm comfortable with right now. And he was fine, but the PI [private investigator] check didn't come back so great," she said. "So I had to kick him to the curb."

Added Kent, "Haven't been on a date since. I've been talking to people, but no dates. I go on dates with my mom and [my daughter] Ocean. Such a vibe."

Kent also said that she's in a "good mental place" at this time. "I feel healthy, happy, independent," she concluded.

Kent previously revealed in January that she was going on her first post-split date in a group setting, saying the mystery man was "built like Superman." After sharing how much "fun" she had on the outing, the Give Them Lala Beauty creator said she was implementing a major new rule.

"I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check. I mean in-depth," she said in another Amazon Live session last month.

"I got to see what your credit is, I need to know your family history, I need to know everything you've been involved with. I'm going deep," the mom of one continued. "I now have this PI guy who I just randomly send people to like, 'Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I'm going to need to know his story.' [I'm] damaged, I guess. Who knows? I am not doing what I did back then."

Lala Kent Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Kent was previously engaged to Emmett, 50, but they called it quits in October. Since their split, she has accused the movie producer of cheating on her repeatedly.

The Bravo personality recently claimed that Emmett "started a relationship with a 23-year-old in March of 2021," which was the month she welcomed 11-month-old daughter Ocean.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They 'traveled' together while I was home with Ocean, and working on my brand," she continued to write on Instagram. "I thought he was working, because that's what he said he was doing. After the pictures surfaced, I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter."

Kent continued, "But anytime I did, he threatened to call the police if I didn't return Ocean to the home. But if he felt we were good and he was in control again, I was able to leave the house. I did what I had to do to leave the relationship with my baby."