Lala Kent Says Ariana Madix Is 'Moving On' Following Tom Sandoval Split: 'I Never Liked That Guy'

Lala Kent is opening up about how her Vanderpump Rules costar Ariana Madix is doing in the wake of her split from her boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval, after he cheated on her with their costar, Raquel Leviss.

Speaking during an Amazon Live on Tuesday, Kent, 32, said Madix, 37, is "moving with the motion of the ocean" when asked by a user how she was doing following the affair.

"She is doing as well as can be expected," Kent's assistant Jessica Walter noted, Kent adding that she's been in close contact with Ariana. "I check in with her, obviously."

Another viewer then asked if Kent was still filming with Sandoval and Leviss, to which Kent played coy with a simple "stayed tuned!"

The reality star got more vocal when teasing that fans will see if she saw the affair coming.

"I never liked that guy and now it feels good to have everyone else feel the same way," Kent said. "Lets just say when He Who's Name We Shall Not Mention [Sandoval], when his mask fell, everybody's did. This is two people who they couldn't be further from who they pretended to be."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lala Kent on Amazon Live.

Madix discovered that Sandoval had been cheating on her with Leviss, 28, a week ago when she found a recording of an intimate FaceTime call and "inappropriate" messages between the two on his phone while he was performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, in Los Angeles.

"She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels," one source told PEOPLE. "This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal."

By Friday afternoon, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two's nine-year relationship was over.

Since then, both Sandoval and Leviss have released statements taking accountability for their actions and apologizing to Madix.

From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Filming has also resumed on season 10, which is currently airing on Bravo. The reunion taping is set for within the next two weeks, host Andy Cohen said on Monday.

Mom-of-one Kent also discussed filming resuming on season 10 of the Bravo series following the news of Sandoval and Leviss' alleged months-long affair.

"We have picked cameras back up, that has never happened on Vanderpump Rules," Kent elaborated on her Amazon Live Tuesday. "Usually you wrap and if something happens after we're done filming you talk about it at the reunion. This was not like that. This was, we got a phone call, cameras are going back up, we are filming! Sso because we are filming and adding whatever we may add to season 10, I cannot give you all of the tea that I want to give you."

Kent also said she's been a self-confessed "troll" on social media since the scandal — dubbed 'Scandoval' — broke. "My Instagram was definitely on fire, I couldn't stop, the troll was activated so I'm little exhausted," she joked.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split as Cameras Pick Back Up for Bravo Show

Indeed Kent has been one of the most outspoken voices — though nearly every Vanderpump Rules costar from past and present — including Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Charli Burnett, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor and even Sandoval's ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute — have all been showed their support for Madix on social media.

Kent slashed the price of her makeup collab with Leviss following the news. The pair teamed up last year to launch their eyeshadow palette "The Bambi Eyed B*tch Palette" under Kent's beauty brand Given Them Lala Beauty. The palette's name was inspired by Kent calling Leviss that particular term on Vanderpump Rules.

Citting the palette's original price of $42 in half — valuing it at $20 — Kent shared a screenshot of the kit on Saturday, writing, "EVERYTHING MUST GO."

On Tuesday, Kent also shared her outrage after Leviss sent a legal notice to her castmates warning them not to share the recording of her intimate FaceTime session with Sandoval.

"Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer," Kent shared in a since-deleted Instagram Story, which was captured by Queens of Bravo. "Send it to Darrell."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.