Lala Kent Receives Sweet Note from Fiancé Randall Emmett on What Would've Been Their Wedding Day

Lala Kent is reflecting on her postponed nuptials after she and fiancé Randall Emmett decided to move their wedding date from April to July due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Saturday, the day she planned to marry Emmett, Kent shared a photo of herself posing with a veil along with a message about how she’s been coping with the postponement.

“Life doesn’t care what we want or have planned,” the Vanderpump Rules star wrote. “I’m a Virgo, so that really messes with me. I’m working on being softer. Going with the flow of things and realizing that light and love with [sic] conquer it all.”

“Happy 4-18-2020 ♥️ Stay healthy and strong,” the caption continued. “That’s all that matters at this time.”

On her Instagram Story, Kent shared a photo of a large bouquet of flowers along with a card from Emmett.

“To the Future Mrs. Emmett,” the note read. “These flowers are a celebration of what is to come soon in our July wedding and the blessing that we will become one. I love you more than any words could ever describe. My heart is full of love because I have you. Love, Your Future Husband.”

Kent and Emmett, who got engaged in September 2018, opened up about the emotional decision to move the wedding on their podcast Give Them Lala… with Randall.

“I’m going through my planner and I put my wedding day on April 18 in pen because I didn’t think I would need to erase it at any point,” Kent said during an episode in late March before breaking down in tears.

“It’s okay babe,” Emmett said, comforting Kent. “It’s okay to be sad. I don’t think people realize how devastating it is for someone to have a wedding [canceled].”

Image zoom Lala Kent/Instagram

“I’ve watched you cry and you’ve seen me upset,” he added. “We had a full-out cryfest a week ago when we first made the decisions [to postpone].”

Earlier in March, the couple exclusively told PEOPLE about the postponement.

“We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” they said in a statement. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty

Also on their podcast, Kent and Emmett said that while this isn’t what they envisioned for their wedding day, they are still looking forward to getting married.

“No matter what day we choose, it’s still going to be [special],” Kent said.

“I love you and I know it’s sad. We love each other and we’re here and we’re safe. At the end of the day, a lot of people would pick this spot,” Emmett added.

