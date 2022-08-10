Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Relationship Timeline

Lala Kent first met film producer Randall Emmett back in 2015 while she was working at Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant SUR (or "Sexy Unique Restaurant").

At the time, Kent was filming season 4 of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules. The reality star discussed her budding romance on the show, but she kept Emmett's identity a secret until he finalized his divorce from actress Ambyr Childers in December 2017. Emmett popped the question to Kent just under a year later.

After several years of avoiding the camera, Emmett began appearing on Vanderpump Rules during season 8, which premiered in January 2020. Kent and Emmett later announced in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child together.

"It's the most beautiful time in my life," Kent told PEOPLE during a maternity shoot in March 2021 as the couple awaited the arrival of their daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, who was born later that month.

In October 2021, the couple called off their engagement after three years. Kent later accused Emmett of cheating on her repeatedly.

"It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about," Kent told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January 2022. "And it's not just one person — it's many. I believe it started after I got sober, and it's just … I don't know how I didn't see it."

In July 2022, Emmett was accused of offering a woman film roles in exchange for sexual favors in a piece published by the Los Angeles Times.

Emmett's spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister told PEOPLE in a statement that the producer "staunchly denies the allegations dating back to 2012." Hofmeister also alleged that the accusations were part of a "now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall's ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute."

"Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of their daughter, keep her name in the press and remain relevant in reality television," said Hofmeister.

Keep reading for a complete timeline of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's relationship.

December 2015: Lala Kent meets Randall Emmett

As Kent later recalled, the pair first crossed paths when Emmett came to SUR and sought an introduction via a third party.

"He came in for a Christmas dinner and sent his assistant up to me and asked me if he could get my manager's contact info because he wanted me in a film," Kent told Bravo's The Daily Dish in 2018. "And so then we started that whole process, I booked the film and then we just had this instant connection. It was my first season of Vanderpump [Rules]. I think only like, three episodes had aired of season 4. I was like, OK, I'm going to let my guard down. Whatever's happening, I like it, you know? He makes me laugh. Give it a try. And we've been together almost three years now."

May 2017: Lala Kent confirms she's in a relationship

After being confronted at the Vanderpump Rules season 5 reunion by Stassi Schroeder about her secret relationship and whether her boyfriend was married, Kent confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she was in a relationship but she didn't mention Emmett by name.

"We are very much in a relationship still," she said. "I look at him and I'm like, how am I this lucky to have someone who, not only deals with me, but loves me when I'm crazy, which is the majority of the time, you know?"

As for when viewers would learn her boyfriend's identity, Kent added, "[His identity] is going to be out there. Obviously, he's the person I plan to spend my whole life with, but I'm always going to baby it and keep it pretty much private."

December 2017: Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers finalize their divorce

Emmett and Childers finalized their divorce after eight years of marriage in December 2017. The former couple shares two daughters, London and Rylee Emmett. According to E!, Emmett and Childers separated in 2015 and again in 2016 before filing for divorce in January 2017.

January 2018: Lala Kent and Randall Emmett go public with their relationship

Kent made her romance with Emmett public — and Instagram-official — at the start of 2018. She shared a photo of the two ringing in the New Year with the caption: "2017… You were tough. You were amazing. You made me cry. You made me smile. & sometimes you really sucked. But look where You brought me- Just as a human being."

September 2018: Lala Kent and Randall Emmett get engaged in Mexico

Emmett popped the question while the two celebrated Kent's 28th birthday at Esperanza, an Auberge Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I'm still in shock," Kent later told PEOPLE.

"I keep looking down at my ring finger," she added. "I'm just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I'm excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!"

May 2019: Lala Kent announces a wedding date

Kent wrote on her Instagram Story that she and Emmett set April 18, 2020, as their wedding date.

"We got a date! Yeah, buddy!" she exclaimed in a video with Emmett.

January 2020: Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Spree premiere

Kent and Emmett traveled to Park City, Utah, to attend the premiere of Spree, a comedy-horror movie in which she appeared, at the Marc Theatre. The screening took place during the Sundance Film Festival.

February 2020: Randall Emmett appears on Vanderpump Rules

Emmett made his Vanderpump Rules debut in season 8, which was filmed in 2019. Kent teased her fiancé's appearance on Instagram ahead of the episode's premiere, writing, "It's f---ing happening. All the begging I've done has paid off. Rand is officially a Bravolebrity. I love you, babyyyy. Thank you for stepping into my world." Emmett responded, "Oh boy, she asked me for years and I finally caved, does this make me a Bravolebrity?"

"I think he should actually be present in her life on the show because I think he's an integral part of her life. So I think that's something she should deal with at some point," Vanderpump told Bravo's The Daily Dish in 2018.

February 2020: Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty with Martin Scorsese

Kent and Emmett attended Vanity Fair's 2020 Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles with Martin Scorsese. Emmett served as a producer on the The Irishman, which was directed by Scorcese. The film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, but it did not win any statues.

Emmett shared a photo of the trio on Instagram, and wrote that they had "a magical night" in the caption.

March 2020: Lala Kent and Randall Emmett postpone their wedding

A month before their planned nuptials, the couple announced they were postponing their wedding due to the pandemic.

"We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on," Kent and Emmett told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority."

July 2020: Lala Kent denies rumors of a split with Randall Emmett

Fans started to speculate that the couple had split after photos of Emmett vanished from Kent's Instagram account. Kent had also posted about her life being "a mess" and making "mistakes" on her Instagram Story, but later took to the app to clarify their relationship status.

"Y'all we didn't break up. I'm petty — so when he pisses me off his photos go to the archive... then I re-add them," she wrote on her Instagram feed. "I mean, I have this dude's name tattooed on my arm. He's stuck with me."

"It won't be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad," she added. "I'm petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it. & if it's the most petty thing I do, I'm okay with it."

September 2020: Lala Kent and Randall Emmett announce they're expecting

The couple revealed that Kent was pregnant during an episode of her podcast Give Them Lala ... with Randall (which is now called Give Them Lala).

"For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too, I am pregnant," she said, as Emmett shouted in the background, "Lala Kent, a soon to be mother!"

"I am and I'm so excited," she replied. "I feel very maternal and motherly."

March 2021: Lala Kent gives birth to her and Randall Emmett's daughter

Kent announced that she had given birth to a daughter named Ocean Kent Emmett via Instagram. The reality star posted a photo of herself in her hospital bed cradling baby Ocean.

"I have never been this excited for anything in my entire life," Kent told PEOPLE earlier that month. "There are things in life that I can picture, though giving birth and meeting my daughter is something I can't. I have heard that this moment is unlike anything else. To think about that day coming excites me more than I can explain."

Summer 2021: Lala Kent and Randall Emmett plan for 2022 wedding

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules that aired in November 2021 but was filmed months earlier, Emmett told Vanderpump that he and Kent would get married in 2022.

"When the fall comes, we're going to replan for next year," he said.

"Randall wants a production," Kent told Vanderpump. "I'm the one that's like, 'Let's just do it in a backyard."

In a later confessional, Kent added, "I've also told him, 'We don't have to get married. Like, let's just stay together 'cause we want to be. If things go south, you can f---ing dip out on me, you don't have to worry about a thing legally.' And he's like, 'No.' "

July 2021: Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass

Kevin Winter/Getty

Emmett and Kent hit the red carpet for the premiere of the Emmett-directed Midnight in the Switchgrass at Regal LA Live in L.A. The film costarred Bruce Willis, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (Kelly and Fox became a couple after meeting on set).

All three stars declined to attend the screening due to COVID-19 concerns. Kent later shared a series of congratulatory posts to Emmett and the cast members who did attend the screening, but did not congratulate Willis, Kelly or Fox.

October 2021: Lala Kent and Randall Emmett split up

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Page Six reported that the pair had ended their engagement after Kent once again scrubbed Emmett from her social media after the producer was photographed out with two women in Nashville.

"I want to acknowledge that I'm sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life," Kent said a few weeks later on Give Them Lala. "There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It's been a lot, I'm going through a lot."

November 2021: Lala Kent edits her "Rand" tattoo

Kent had the "Rand" tattoo on her arm altered to read "bRand new." She showed off the fresh work in an Instagram post.

January 2022: Lala Kent addresses split on Vanderpump Rules reunion

On the season 9 reunion of Vanderpump Rules, Kent tearfully spoke about her feelings after splitting with Emmett.

"The fact that this man ... he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into the world, I feel disgusted," she said.

"Randall Emmett creeping around on me, that should've been brought to my attention," she added, addressing her castmates.

March 2022: Randall Emmett says he and Lala Kent both "made mistakes"

Emmett addressed his split with Kent during an appearance on Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's Genuinely GG podcast, saying that they both messed up.

"I've made mistakes, she's made mistakes, but I'm never going to bring that to light because that's just not right," he told Gharachedaghi. "For me, I just don't feel it's appropriate."

April 2022: Lala Kent says she wants "zero contact" parenting

Kent revealed that she was looking to minimize her interactions with Emmett while co-parenting Ocean.

"We parallel parent and I'm trying to move to zero contact. We'll see how that goes," Kent said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

May 2022: Randall Emmett lists the home he shared with Kent for sale

Amy Sussman/Getty

Emmett listed the 4,276 square foot, four bedroom Bel Air home he shared with Kent for $6.295 million. A representative from Coldwell Banker Realty said that agents had been hired to "sell the home as [Emmett] is in search of a larger residence for his family in Los Angeles."

July 2022: Randall Emmett denies he offered film roles in exchange for sex

After a Los Angeles Times piece alleged that Emmett offered a woman film roles in exchange for sexual favors and her silence over intimate relationships with him, Emmett denied the claims. Through Hofmeister, Emmett alleged that the claims were part of a "smear campaign" orchestrated by Kent.

"Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of their daughter, keep her name in the press and remain relevant in reality television," Hofmeister said, in part, in a statement to PEOPLE.