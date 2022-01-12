Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett's Ex-Wife Is 'Best Thing That Ever Happened to' Him: 'A Great Woman'

Lala Kent had nothing but positive things to say about ex-fiancé Randall Emmett's former wife Ambyr Childers.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday, the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star reflected on her "bumpy" journey with Childers — who shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8, with Emmett, 50.

"I feel like our road was very bumpy, as you know, and I can understand why. I have a lot of compassion for her," said Kent. "I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy."

Childers, 33, got married to Emmett in 2009, but they first called it quits in 2015 and once again in 2016. Around the time their divorce was finalized in December 2017, Emmett had already moved on with Kent.

"I just think the way that he and I came to be, looking back on it, was so gross and messy and just something that was built on nothing but lies," Kent said on Tuesday's show. "Knowing what I know about her, I think she was a good one and he messed up."

After splitting from Emmett, Kent said she's no longer in contact with his and Childers' two daughters. "From what I've heard, it's been hard for them. I don't have any communication with them at this point in time, which is very heartbreaking," Kent said.

Recently, Kent told PEOPLE she saw a "laundry list" of red flags in her relationship with Emmett.

"A dude not letting you look at his phone, someone who is never really home — all of these things that I just think about; he so was not present in any moment, whether it was with me or his children," she said. "It was like he was physically there, but he was not mentally there."

"The phone was a major, major addiction," she continued. "I always wonder what could he constantly be doing on that phone? And now I see it all. I should have opened my eyes and said, 'This is not normal behavior.' This is called a red flag. Him being gone so much, this is a red flag."