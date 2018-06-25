Lala Kent Says Her Boyfriend Randall Emmett Asked Her Late Dad for Permission to Marry Her

Is there another Vanderpump Rules wedding on the horizon?

Lala Kent recently revealed that her boyfriend, Hollywood producer Randall Emmett, asked for her father’s permission to marry her shortly before he died in April.

“My mom told me that that Rand had asked my dad for my hand before he passed away,” she said while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show.

“That makes me so happy, because I am struggling with the fact that I won’t have a dad to see me have babies or get married,” she continued, getting choked up. “So it just means a lot to me that Rand did that before he passed.”

The Bravo star’s father Kent Burningham died April 21 at the age of 64, according to an obituary published by The Salt Lake Tribune. Along with Lala, he is survived by wife Lisa, sons Easton and Brandon, daughter-in-law Cheryl and grandchildren Drayson and London.

Lala, 28, told McCarthy her father’s presence is “always” with her — and she even gets signs from him from the beyond.

“Every time I see one little bird that comes to my window I’m like, ‘Oh, hey Dad,’ ” she said. “Because my mom used to call — well, she calls me and my brother her little birdies, with my dad as well.”

She also opened up about her family’s decision to have her late father cremated.

“I could not deal with him being in the ground,” she said. “That was messing with me — especially in Utah, not where I am. So we put his ashes in little necklaces. To some people it’s creepy, but it puts my heart at ease. We have these cute little ceramic birdies that have the rest of his remains. That brings me a lot of comfort.”