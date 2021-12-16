Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, who welcomed their daughter Ocean in March, ended their engagement in October

Lala Kent Questions How She Felt 'So Safe' with Ex Randall Emmett: 'It Haunts Me Daily'

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Lala Kent has questions after her split from Randall Emmett.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, opened up about the end of their engagement during a conversation on the Melissa Gorga on Display podcast Thursday.

Speaking with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, Kent said she questions her comfort level with Emmett, specifically pointing out "just how I could feel so safe with someone and to have a conversation about starting a family."

The Give Them Lala author and Emmett, 50, welcomed their daughter Ocean in March. But Kent said her relationship and trust with Emmett have since changed.

"And him making me feel safe enough to bring this beautiful innocent life into the world is hard. It haunts me — like I said — daily," the mom of one said.

Kent previously revealed the pair was planning on trying for a second child as soon as Ocean turned 1. However, they broke up before her first birthday.

Emmett and Kent called off their engagement in October after five years of dating. The Bravo star has since been vocal about the split on her own podcast, Give Them Lala. During Wednesday's episode, Kent expressed that new information continues to make her question her former connection with Emmett.

"Every day I find out something new that makes me feel – 'Lala you were so disposable the whole time. You meant nothing. … You were a possession, a shiny object and nothing more,' " she explained. "And I have to be okay with that."

Kent added. "To learn the things that I learn and try my best to just keep my f---ing mouth shut for my daughter, not say a word about what I know, it can become torturous. And I have to sit and say, 'The universe will do its thing.' "

One of the new pieces of information Kent mentioned was her engagement ring, claiming that Emmett gave her a ring priced "in the teens" instead of one worth $150,000, as she'd previously believed.

"I love any type of ring that is given and has sentimental value. I don't care if it was $100, I don't care if it was $100 million — I don't," Kent said. "No wonder he whose name we shall not mention flew in four times, he had to make sure the s--- brown diamond was clear!"

In November, a source told PEOPLE that Kent was "blindsided" by the split.