Lala Kent is standing firm on her beliefs about the "California sober" lifestyle after previously criticizing Demi Lovato for adopting the approach.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday, Kent, 31, was asked for her thoughts on fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss' remark about her fiancé James Kennedy being "California sober." While sobriety (particularly within 12-step recovery programs) traditionally means abstaining from all drugs and alcohol, being "California sober" means using select substances (i.e. marijuana) in moderation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kent, who has been sober since 2018, insisted, "It's not a real thing. [It's] not a real thing."

"The term is dry, and I'm obviously in the program. I'm with a lot of incredible men and women who do everything in their power to never pick up any sort of substance," she continued. "So to hear someone say, 'I'm California sober,' it doesn't sit right with me. Because I'm a person who only drank and smoked weed and almost lost my entire life. So, I don't like it."

"The smallest amount of anything could potentially — you could fall off the wagon," she added. "So for me, I just think ... just don't disrespect people who work really hard to never pick up anything and remain in their right frame of mind at all times."

Kent called out Lovato — who has been battling addiction for years and survived a near-death overdose in 2018 — in July for adopting the "California sober" lifestyle, calling it "super offensive."

Lala Kent and Demi Lovato Credit: Getty (2)

"You know, there are people out there who work their a-- off to never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state," she said on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast at the time. "They don't even, when they have a cold, take DayQuil or NyQuil. So to say that you're like, 'California sober' or this type of sober is extremely offensive, I think."

Lovato, 29, had said on CBS Sunday Morning in March that "California sober" is what they "best identify" with.

"I really don't feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people, because I don't want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that's what works for them, because it might not," they said. "I am cautious to say that, just like I feel the complete abstinent method isn't a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, I don't think that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody."