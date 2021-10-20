Lala Kent Opens Up About Randall Emmett Relationship on Vanderpump Rules amid Reported Split

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

In this week's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent is addressing her relationship with Randall Emmett.

Lala, 31, opened up to castmate Scheana Shay about Emmett, 50, as they shopped for baby clothes. The ladies' conversation began with a lighthearted tone as they discussed their daughters, but it took a more serious turn when Lala asked about Scheana's situation with fiancé Brock Davies, who has kids from a previous relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So I wanted to ask you something. And I feel like I have to ask you because now you have a baby with him," Lala said. "How did you find out that he had two kids that he hasn't seen in four years?"

Scheana, 36, said Brock, 31, informed her of his situation on their first date. When Lala asked whether Scheana saw it as a red flag, Scheana said Brock has been "very open" about everything.

Scheana added that Brock aspired to come to America to build "a better life" for his family. Brock's former wife "wasn't supportive of him coming over here and decided to cut off his family," Scheana claimed.

"At the end of the day, it's about the two kids," Lala responded. "And I don't want you to live by this past relationship he had, but I also don't want you to be stupid."

Lala Kent Scheana Shay Credit: George Pimentel/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty

Lala then brought up Randall's past. The famed producer shares London, 11, and Rylee, 7, with actress Ambyr Childers, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2017. (Lala and Randall made their relationship public in January 2018, just one month after he finalized his divorce from Childers, 33.)

"Randall was also in a very different situation," Lala continued. "And I'm telling you what, I don't think he would do that s--- to me, but I'm not going to put it past him."

In a confessional, Lala addressed how some women don't believe their significant other would ever abandon them. "I've seen women who think their dudes would never leave them," she said. "And then, they're left on their ass looking around like, 'Why the f--- wasn't I smarter?'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later, Lala told Scheana: "I know people do change, but I also am not going to turn a blind eye and be a dummy."

Scheana said she doesn't see Brock betraying her, and she wants Lala to see that Brock is capable of being a good partner and father.

"It's not for a lack of trying or because he doesn't want to be involved in their life," said Scheana. "It's just, it's really hard and like, we're worlds apart. He does still think about them every day. He drinks out of a coffee mug with their picture. Like, they're the background on his computer, and it's really sad that he doesn't get to see them."

To that point, Lala said she just wants Scheana to see she has her best interest at heart.

"I don't want you to feel like I'm attacking you. I care about you," Lala said. "You have a child with this man now. I would hope that if you ever wanted to act crazy with him and tell him to go 'F--- himself, and I never want you around Summer Moon again,' that he would really f------ fight for her."

Lala Kent attends Travel & Give Fundraiser with Lisa Vanderpump at Tom Tom on October 11, 2021 in West Hollywood, California Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Lala and Randall got engaged in September 2018 and set their wedding for April 2020. They later postponed the ceremony to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in March. Recently, Lala told PEOPLE she's "ready" to try for a second child.

Over the weekend, split rumors surfaced when Lala removed all traces of Randall from her Instagram page. Page Six then reported on Monday that the pair broke up.