Lala Kent on How She'll Explain 'Negative Stories' About Ex Randall Emmett to Daughter Ocean

Lala Kent plans to have "honest conversation" with daughter Ocean about her relationship with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

The 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star, who shares her 11-month-old daughter with Emmett, gave a candid response when a fan asked if she worries about Ocean hearing "negative stories" about her father.

Reposting the question on her Instagram Story, Kent replied, "I worry about a lot of things. But I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened."

"It will be an open conversation," she continued. "No matter what, I am her mama - which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person." Kent added that she will ensure Ocean will feel "strong, safe, and loved" and will "be unbreakable."

"The world isn't ready for the force my daughter will become," she concluded.

Lala Kent Credit: Lala Kent/Instagram

Kent has been open about her and Emmett's split, sharing earlier this month that she's "happy again."

During a Q&A on her Instagram Story Wednesday, a fan asked the reality star how she's "staying so strong" after the breakup.

"Obviously I get a lot of strength from my daughter but beyond that, I think strength comes with knowing your worth, with or without someone," the Give Them Lala author wrote on her Instagram Story, per Page Six. "The moment I saw who that person really was, and the mask had finally fallen, I knew I was better off and he never deserved me. That feeling gave me power."

Added Kent, "Even though there are moments I go 'what the f---,' I find strength in the fact that I am happy again. I recognize myself in the mirror again."

RELATED: Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett's Alleged Cheating Was 'Repeated,' with 'Not Just One Person'

Kent previously told PEOPLE she has "very little communication" with Emmett as they co-parent their daughter. The movie producer also shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8, with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

Kent shared at the time that they were on "a little bit of a schedule," but "nothing is set in stone."

She added that being a single mom is a "strength that I cannot describe."