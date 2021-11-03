Lala Kent Says She's Not Ready to Address Reported Randall Emmett Breakup: 'It's Been a Lot'

The Vanderpump Rules star and her director fiancé are rumored to have broken up after a three-year engagement

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Lala Kent briefly mentioned her reported split from fiancé Randall Emmett during the most recent episode of her podcast.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, first sparked rumors of a breakup when she removed all traces of Emmett, 50, from her Instagram page last month. Page Six and TMZ have since reported that the former couple have officially gone their separate ways.

On Wednesday's episode of the Give Them Lala...with Randall podcast, Kent discussed the news with guest Brittany Cartwright, though she didn't divulge many details.

"I want to acknowledge that I'm sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life," she said. "There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It's been a lot, I'm going through a lot."

She told Cartwright, 32, that she's remaining private about the recent drama in order to protect the 7-month-old.

"I just at this point in time want to protect my child, she's my number one priority, and I know what I signed up for. I'm on a reality television show, but in this moment, it's not about me, it is about my kid and privacy is the only thing that I'm looking for for her sake," Kent said.

She also mentioned how she's been handling her sobriety through everything, noting that she's been able to use the tools she's learned in Alcoholics Anonymous in order to cope.

"We work on it in AA, which is one day at a time — sometimes it's one minute at a time — and that doesn't just apply to me with drinking, which, surprisingly, even with everything that's going on, I've never felt stronger in my sobriety," said Kent, who celebrated three years sober last month.

Kent's VPR costar Scheana Shay was asked about the current drama during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and similarly declined to offer much insight.

A viewer asked Shay, 36, about reports that Emmett has requested to reduce his child support payments for his kids with ex-wife Ambyr Childers — daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 7 — and how she feels about Kent's criticism of her own fiancé, Brock Davies, in light of that.

"I'm not going to speak on that relationship at all. It's a tough position," Shay replied, with host Andy Cohen asking if the drama is "satisfying" for her at all.