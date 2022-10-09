Lala Kent has the been bitten by the love bug.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 32, revealed she has a new man in her life during an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live.

"I think I might be in love with someone," she gushed on the show. "He's a local. My friend's been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met. We hung out literally … that was the third time."

Kent said they had "a lot of fun," and made sure to mention that her new potential flame is very attractive. "I saw him very quickly. I was just like, 'Oh my god.' When the face hits right, it's like game over," she said.

Host Jeff Lewis teased Kent by asking if the man has a job and if he's "age-appropriate," to both of which she responded with a "yes." She said her age gap with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett was too big and she wouldn't do it again.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett. Kevin Winter/Getty; Manny Carabel/Getty

"Just below 40 is the safe zone. He's 38," Kent said. "Perfect."

She added she loves her mystery man's brain: "His face doesn't match what comes out of his mouth. He's a unicorn. I'm going to have to have his babies or something."

The reality star is already mom to daughter Ocean Kent, 19 months, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Emmett, 51. The pair split in October 2021 and Kent told PEOPLE in December last year that she would not be involving "a dude" if she decided to have more children.

"I do want to have more kids," Kent said. "I don't think there will be a dude involved. Actually, I know for a fact there will not be a dude involved if I choose to have another baby."

Emmett co-parents Ocean with Kent, but the two have little interaction. Kent told PEOPLE that she and Emmett were on a "little bit of a schedule" when it came to their then-9-month-old daughter.

"Nothing is set in stone," the Give Them Lala podcast host added. "I have her the majority of the time and there's very little communication between the two of us."

Since the split, Kent has begun dating again, but said she is not taking relationships too seriously. In an interview with PEOPLE on Sept. 30, she explained that her Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney, who just settled her divorce with Tom Schwartz, is her "partner in crime"

"We're having the best time. We're having the best time," Kent said. "We call each other every morning to talk about what boys we're talking to, who we think we're going to give the boot to. We're just enjoying being single together. I love that I have a little partner in crime."

Kent has no plans to tie the knot anytime soon. As Kent told PEOPLE, she doesn't see herself getting married because she doesn't "want to inherit someone else's s—." Instead, she's more focused on her daughter.

"I still believe in love," she explained at the Give Them Lala x Shopify event. "I think my person is out there, but Ocean is on my mind 24/7. She's the first person I think about when I think about going out and dating with this person. Yeah. They're not just going to come into my world. Being a part of my world and my daughter's life is a complete luxury that is not just given to anybody."