"I was very closed off," Lala Kent said during the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion

Lala Kent Locked Herself in Her Bedroom for 1 Week After Learning of Randall Emmett's Infidelity

Lala Kent is providing new insight on how her relationship with Randall Emmett unraveled after learning of his infidelity.

During the second half of Vanderpump Rules' season 9 reunion on Wednesday, Lala, 31, opened up about when she first noticed signs of trouble in the relationship.

"Randall was never ever home and he would always say that it was work-related. He was always on his phone. It was non- f------ stop on his phone and I still didn't even register it," said the Give Them Lala Beauty founder. "Honest to God, it was when Katie [Maloney-Schwartz] called me on October 15th and said, 'There's two pictures that have come out with Randall and two girls.' I just got the biggest pit in my stomach. I just knew Randall is not who I think he is."

"I thought I knew that he was loyal to me. That's all I wanted," she continued through tears. "I was like, 'I know how dudes are and I can trust him and I know he's not f------ around on me.' And the fact that this man, he knew what he was out doing and he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted."

Asked "what lengths" Randall, 50, went through to get her to stay with him, Lala admitted: "There wasn't much for him to do."

"I was very closed off," she continued. "For about a week, I stayed in the bedroom with the door locked. So he decided he needed to go to Miami. I packed five years' worth of my things and I got the f--- out."

Lala added that she believes Randall has "led a double life for a very long time."

"I believe Randall will stop at nothing to make sure that his double life is not exposed," she said. "When I found out that things were not as they seemed to be, which, by the way, I'm still finding out things from back then when we met. In my mind, I thought, life is not cookie-cutter. We were soulmates. We fell in love. And of course, I didn't think that he was going to be doing this to me. ... I believe that my five-and-a-half years with Randall is a lie."

Lala Kent, Randall Emmet

The Utah native's castmates also weighed in on rumors of Randall's cheating and the pair's subsequent split during Wednesday's episode. Beginning with Tom Sandoval, the 38-year-old claimed Randall was apparently hitting up a woman connected to someone they all know.

James Kennedy, for his part, said he heard "some sexual rumors" but he also allegedly witnessed Randall "buying drinks with two of the hottest girls" at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant. The former couple's child "was already born at this point," the 30-year-old added.

Expressing her disappointment in learning about the rumors well after the fact, Lala said she "wished" her costars would have brought this to her attention sooner.

Raquel Leviss said she hadn't heard of any cheating rumors, though she admittedly "wasn't surprised" that the former pair's breakup was tied to that. The 27-year-old then claimed Lala "was a mistress" when she began seeing Randall, who was previously married to actress Ambyr Childers from 2009 to 2017.

Lala Kent

But Lala swiftly denied such speculation: "When I met Randall, he told me he was separated."

"We were on the road for two months straight. We didn't come back one time," she said. "What wife would allow their husband to leave for two months and not come back one time?"

Lala added, "I have only seen successful marriages. I didn't know people rolled that way."

On a different note, Scheana Shay revealed Lala previously "confided" in her ahead of the breakup. At the time, Lala felt she didn't have a "partner" like Scheana, 36, does in fiancé Brock Davies.