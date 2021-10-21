Lala Kent Has 'Ladies Night' with Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder amid Rumored Split

"Ladies nighttt," Brittany Cartwright captioned a photo of herself with Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent, amid the latter's reported split from fiancé Randall Emmett

Lala Kent celebrated a successful night with some of her favorite women.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, hosted a sold-out signing for her debut book Give Them Lala on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where she was supported by her former Bravo costars Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright.

"Ladies nighttt," Cartwright, 32, captioned a photo of the trio on her Instagram Story.

Kent's successful book signing comes amid reports that she and Emmett, 50, have ended their engagement after three years, according to Page Six. She's since been spotted stepping out without her engagement ring, including during the Barnes & Noble event.

Reps for Kent and Emmett did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Schroeder, 33, posted a video of herself singing Kent's praises after giving her a kiss on the cheek. "I love you Schroeder. I sold out at Barnes & Noble!" Kent said of the event, as Schroeder chimed in: "She sold the f— out!"

Cartwright and husband Jax Taylor announced their exit from Vanderpump Rules in December, as they "take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

Cartwright and Schroeder previously had a mommies' day last month with Kent and fellow Vanderpump star Scheana Shay. They posed for a photo, each holding their baby — Cartwright with 6-month-old son Cruz Michael, whom she shares with Taylor, 42; Schroeder with 9-month-old Hartford Charlie Rose, her daughter with husband Beau Clark; Kent with 7-month-old daughter Ocean, whom she welcomed with fiancé Randall Emmett; and Shay, 36, with her and fiancé Brock Davies 5-month-old daughter Summer Moon.

Kent has said that she and her costars had a pregnancy pact, which was initiated by Schroeder. "It was real!" she professed to Entertainment Tonight in September 2020.

"I'm talking to her and she smiles and says, 'I'm pregnant,' like, 'Yall need to get it poppin'!' " Kent recalled. "So I called Rand and I was like, 'It doesn't matter when the wedding is happening, we're yanking my IUD out!' "

Kent and Emmett welcomed their first child in March. He also shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 7, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, 33.