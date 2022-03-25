Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"It's hard for me to come from a place of, like, mourning a loss when there was no loss," Lala Kent said

Lala Kent Is 'Not Suffering' After Split from Randall Emmett, Says Their Bond 'Wasn't Ever Real'

Lala Kent continues to share why there is no love lost between her and Randall Emmett.

On Wednesday's episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star opened up about how she has been coping with the breakup.

"I feel like I'm not suffering," she told guest Larsa Pippen. "Yes, there was a lot of betrayal. What he was doing behind the scenes was not the same as the life he was portraying when we were around each other. So, it's hard for me to come from a place of, like, mourning a loss when there was no loss because it wasn't ever real."

Adding to that, Pippen — who was married to retired NBA player Scottie Pippen — said: "I get what you're saying. You're looking at it like that and I promise you when we talk in, like, two years, you're going to be looking at it differently."

"I hope so," Kent replied. "Just the fact that you were married for 21 years is just absolutely incredible. Something was working but like you say, people grow. And you can grow together or you can grow apart."

"It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about," Kent told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in January. "And it's not just one person — it's many. I believe it started after I got sober, and it's just … I don't know how I didn't see it."

When Emmett addressed the breakup for the first time, he claimed both parties were at fault throughout the relationship.

"I've made mistakes, she's made mistakes, but I'm never going to bring that to light because that's just not right," he recently said Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's Genuinely GG podcast. "For me, I just don't feel it's appropriate."

Added Emmett, "I can't tell her what to do. She's a strong woman, and I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out."

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Lala Kent and Randall Emmett | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Kent has been moving on from Emmett.

"The last date I went on, it was a group date because remember y'all, that's the only thing I'm comfortable with right now. And he was fine, but the PI [private investigator] check didn't come back so great," she said during another Amazon Live appearance. "So I had to kick him to the curb."

"Haven't been on a date since. I've been talking to people, but no dates," she added. "I go on dates with my mom and Ocean. Such a vibe."

Kent also said on this week's episode of her podcast that she was "talking to this new guy" recently. But it didn't pan out as she had hoped.