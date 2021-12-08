Lala Kent Hints at Vanderpump Rules Exit After Feeling 'Alone and Isolated' at Reunion Taping

Lala Kent dished all about the VPR reunion on the Wednesday episode of the Give Them Lala podcast

Lala Kent is getting real about her future.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, opened up about filming the emotional season 9 VPR reunion during the Wednesday episode of her Give Them Lala podcast and revealed that she doesn't know whether or not she would return to the hit Bravo reality show if it gets picked up for another season.

"I've been on this show for six years. I've changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise," Kent said. "But after that reunion, I sat back and thought, 'Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul-searching?' And who knows — there may not even be another season that comes out of this."

She continued, "[If] tomorrow they call and say, 'We've been picked up,' I would take a big pause because I don't know if that's the space for me anymore."

A representative for Kent did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Give Them Lala author went on to reveal that Raquel Leviss, whose engagement to James Kennedy was recently called off, was the only cast member to reach out to her after the taping of the reunion and during what Kent called "one of the darkest times I've been in since my dad passed away."

"That was very telling for me. I'm not saying that this group of my friends are bad people in any way. Just because I'm going through something doesn't mean the world stops," Kent said. "But I was visibly upset on the reunion, and for not one of them except for my little Bambi to reach out and say, 'I just want to say I'm sorry for what you're going through,' was, like I said, eye-opening."

"I left feeling a bit alone and isolated," she admitted, adding that although the reunion was tough on her emotionally, she'll always be grateful for her time on Bravo and VPR.

Kent and her former fiancé, Randall Emmett, reportedly split in October. The reality star gave birth to the couple's first daughter, Ocean, in March.