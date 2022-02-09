Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lala Kent Says She 'Had a Lot of Fun' on First Date After Randall Emmett Split: 'It Was Amazing'

Lala Kent is spilling all the details on her first date since splitting from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

In a Galentine's Day-themed live stream for Amazon Live Tuesday, the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules said she enjoyed her recent group date. She did not disclose the man's identity, however.

"It was amazing. I had a lot of fun," she said. "I know I'm definitely not ready to date just one person. I want to continue having fun and that's what it is."

Added Kent, "He was very fun to look at, by the way. I was like wow, look at that jawline. Good for you. I was like, 'Damn,' that jawline. Very into it."

Kent also revealed a major rule she's implementing for her dating life going forward. "I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check. I mean in-depth," she said.

"I got to see what your credit is, I need to know your family history, I need to know everything you've been involved with. I'm going deep," the mom of one continued. "I now have this PI guy who I just randomly send people to like, 'Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I'm going to need to know his story.' [I'm] damaged, I guess. Who knows? I am not doing what I did back then."

After the split, Kent has repeatedly accused the film producer of cheating on her.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Lala Kent and Randall Emmett | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

During Tuesday's live stream, the Give Them Lala creator said Emmett "made it very easy" for her to get over him. "I found out who he really was and all of a sudden, I was over it," she said.

"I have this way of when I'm betrayed by somebody, it's like all feelings — I don't even remember them," she continued. "And this could be the trauma — I don't remember anything about my relationship. I don't remember any good moments. I can only remember the demise of it, so maybe that's my mind trying to protect me."

Kent added that there "wasn't much to miss."

Recently, the reality star opened up about her decision to start dating again and why she wanted to first do so in a group setting.

"It's a group date. I've said on my podcast a million times I'm not ready to go and date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it's a group setting," she said in a previous Amazon Live chat.