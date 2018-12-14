Lala Kent Reveals She Had a 'Girl-on-Girl Experience' with a Vanderpump Rules Costar

The Vanderpump Rules cast may be tight, but Lala Kent and one of her female costars got especially close.

The 28-year-old Bravo personality sat down on E! News’ Just the Sip with Justin Sylvester in an interview released Wednesday and spilled the tea on her tryst with the unnamed cast member.

“I heard that you had a secret liaison with another member of the Vanderpump crew — and it wasn’t a dude,” Sylvester said to Kent.

While Kent confirmed that the “rumor” was true, she didn’t reveal which of her castmates it was.

Said Kent, “You want me to spill the tea when I can’t spill the tea ’cause you have to watch Vanderpump Rules season 7 baby.”

“So it comes out in the season that you have had a girl-on-girl experience with someone on the show?” Sylvester pressed.

“Yes. I won’t say who. Here’s the thing is I’m very much into the pee pee that boys have. I like the d—,” said Kent. “But I’ve had two relations with chicks and I’m usually pretty gone with the drink and it’s not my most favorite thing, but I’ve done it. I don’t think I’d ever do it again, you know? I like Randall and that part of my life. But yeah, Lala had fun back in the day. Before she was locked down it was like, let’s live it up.”

Sylvester then inquired if Kent would ever be open to inviting another female into the bedroom with her and husband-to-be Randall Emmett.

“Here’s the thing, I’m the type of person where like I can’t say what I’m going to do tomorrow, you know? I could very much in 10 years wake up and be like, ‘Let’s spice things up.’ I could wake up in 10 years and be like, ‘I want to be just the two of us and let’s just be like grandma and grandpa just chilling, the two of us,’ ” said Kent, who added: “I don’t shut anything out.”

She admitted that her new perspective on life changed earlier this year following the loss of her father, who died in April.

“With the loss of my dad, I realized that tomorrow is gonna be different in a good way or a bad way, so just like let the door be open and life come as it may,” she said.

While her dad’s death was earth-shattering for the reality star — “Rest in paradise, my sweet dad. The world seems to be spinning much slower. I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled,” she wrote on Instagram — the past year also brought about one of the happiest moments in Kent’s life: her engagement.

During a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they also celebrated her 28th birthday at the Esperanza An Auberge Resort, Emmet, 47, popped the question to Kent in September.

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” Kent told PEOPLE of Emmett’s proposal.

Emmett, a Hollywood producer, had set up a screen for her to watch one of her favorite shows, Friends, before the screen went black and showed a video of the pair and all their memories together, including moments with their families. At the end, Emmett got on his knee and proposed. As he placed the diamond engagement ring on her finger, a private fireworks display went off in the background.

“I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!” Kent said.

“I immediately started to think I can’t wait to tell my parents we are engaged! I looked up in the sky at that exact moment and saw one bright star gleaming,” she added.