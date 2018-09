It’s official! The Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is engaged to Hollywood producer Randall Emmett after he popped the question during an oceanside dinner in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday evening.

The engagement comes two months after Kent revealed her boyfriend had asked her late father for permission to marry his daughter.

“I believe my father was definitely with us last night in spirit, which makes me even happier and our parents are thrilled!” Kent tells PEOPLE.