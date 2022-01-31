Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lala Kent Says She's Dating Again After Split from Randall Emmett: 'He Is Built Like Superman'

Lala Kent is diving back into the dating world following her split from Randall Emmett.

During an Amazon Live conversation on Friday, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed she is going on her first date after the breakup. The mother of one also said going on the date in a "group setting" will help "ease" her into dating again.

"I'm going to spill tea right now. I have a date tomorrow night," said Kent, 31. "It's a group date. I've said on my podcast a million times I'm not ready to go and date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it's a group setting."

Later during the live session, Kent provided details about the man. "He is very tall. He is built — like Superman — and has a lot of tattoos. And I like that," she said. "He's gentle. I'm very excited!"

Added Kent, "If he's watching this Amazon Live, I'm going to crawl into a hole right now. I would be so embarrassed. I'm, like, blushing even thinking about it!"

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Lala Kent and Randall Emmett at the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Since news of their split was made public, Kent has repeatedly alleged that the movie producer cheated on her on multiple occasions.

"I thought I knew that he was loyal to me. That's all I wanted," she said through tears during Vanderpump Rules' recent season 9 reunion. "I was like, 'I know how dudes are and I can trust him and I know he's not f------ around on me.' And the fact that this man, he knew what he was out doing and he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted."

When Kent recently spoke to PEOPLE about how she is moving forward with her life, the reality star said she wasn't currently interested in dating but had been "casually" speaking to men.

"I have no desire to date or talk to anybody," she said in December. "I've spoken to dudes casually, nothing serious. It's just the last thing on my mind. I want to focus on Ocean, I want to focus on the Give Them Lala brand, and my future, and just creating a beautiful life for my daughter."

Kent also shared her desire to "have more kids" someday, but she doesn't plan to do so with a man.