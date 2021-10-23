"It is one day at a time," Lala Kent wrote on Instagram as she celebrated three years of sobriety

Lala Kent Says She's 'Never Felt So Strong' as She Celebrates Three Years of Sobriety

Lala Kent is celebrating another milestone in her sober journey.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, marked three years of sobriety on Friday, posting a photo of herself putting on a plastic crown.

"Today marks 3 years of sobriety. I can't believe it," Kent began in the caption.

"I'm beyond grateful for this path that God & my late father placed in front of me. I'm grateful for my sober coach & my sponsor who I consider angels," she continued. "I'm grateful for the program & the men and women who have shared their stories so honestly, giving me hope and inspiration to continue to never pick up a drink again.

"It is one day at a time, but I will say, I have never felt so strong in my sobriety. It's the proudest thing I have ever done, aside from becoming a mother. My first priority is always my sobriety. It comes before everything- because without it, I am of no use. I love you all so much. I hope you know that. #happybirthdaytome," Kent concluded.

She was met with love and support from her friends and Vanderpump Rules costars in the comments section of her post.

"The most proud of you. Love you," Stassi Schroeder commented, while Kristen Doute wrote, "Love you, Angel face !! SO PROUD!!"

"I am so proud of you," Savannah Chrisley raved.

On her Instagram Story, Scheana Shay posted another photo of Kent in the plastic crown, writing in the caption, "Congrats to this queen on 3 years of sobriety today!!!!"

Kate Maloney also shared a black-and-white photo of Kent to her own Instagram Story. "You are one strong woman. I admire the hell out of you. Your tenacity, conviction and vulnerability. Congrats on 3 years, love you so so much!!!" she wrote.

Kent opened up about her past struggles with alcohol during an appearance on PEOPLE Now in December 2018, sharing at the time that she had been 50 days sober and was "taking a different turn" with her life.

"I felt like, during the day, it was like, 'How am I so down to drink right now?' And after my dad passed away, we had lots of drinking. It's crazy, because I have been open about suffering from anxiety, and not saying that I don't anymore, but it has gone down tremendously since I gave up drinking. And I don't smoke weed anymore, I'm a clean baby." Kent explained. "I'm just ready to be a healthy person."

The Give Them Lala author's sobriety milestone comes amid rumors that she and fiancé Randall Emmett have called off their engagement after three years. Earlier this month, Kent was spotted without her engagement ring after all traces of Emmett, 50, disappeared from her Instagram page.