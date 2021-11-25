Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Is 'Very Excited' for First Thanksgiving After Randall Emmett Split

"It's about to be all day fun with my little family," Kent wrote. She and Emmett, who share 7-month-old daughter Ocean, split in October

Newly single Lala Kent is kicking off the holiday season with her "little family."

The Vanderpump Rules star prepped for Thanksgiving, just over a month after splitting from fiancé Randall Emmett, with a bit of Chick-fil-a! The night before the holiday, she shared her excitement for Turkey Day as she waited in a drive-thru for some fast food with daughter Ocean, 7 months.

"I'm so excited for Thanksgiving, y'all don't even understand," Kent, 31, captioned a selfie video. "Been out and about getting everything together."

Tagging her brother Easton Burningham, she said he'd "land in a few hours." "It's about to be all day fun with my little family," she wrote.

She later shared a photo of Burningham holding her baby, who had the sweetest smile. "Uncle Teeder is here!!" she captioned the story.

"It's her first Thanksgiving tomorrow," she added in another slide the night before the holiday.

Kent and Emmett, 50, got engaged in September 2018 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Ocean, in March this year. (Emmett also shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 7, with actress Ambyr Childers, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2017.)

In October, rumors of a split surfaced when the Bravo star removed all traces of her fiancé from her Instagram account. TMZ and Page Six later reported the couple had called it quits.

A source recently told PEOPLE Kent is "focusing all of her attention" on her baby girl, as well as on her business ventures to "provide for her family as a single mom." According to the source, Kent was "completely blindsided" by the end of her and Emmett's relationship.

"Lala was completely blindsided by all of this and was living in the dark for so long," the source said. "But now she is doing the best she can to keep her chin up and pushing forward with taking care of her daughter and supporting her family."

"I want to acknowledge that I'm sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life," she said on the Nov. 3 episode. "There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It's been a lot, I'm going through a lot."