Lala Kent is celebrating her independence and looking back on her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, opened up about her decision to walk away from the relationship in October 2021.

"Happy Independence Day to me," Kent shared on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her and the couple's 19-month-old daughter Ocean. "A year ago I had my ducks in a row and it was time to execute my game plan of escaping a toxic and unsafe place. Even writing this, my heart has started pounding. I didn't know what my future would hold."

The reality star also said she "lost 30 pounds from the stress and the trauma" of the breakup.

"But I had to carry on, without skipping a beat- my daughter needed me," she wrote. "And when it all became too much, I would hand it over to God and the universe. I knew they would cradle me. They did & have ever since."

Kent concluded her heartfelt message by thanking her family for their support, writing, "Without you, I would have been stuck. Today, I feel happy. It is one day at a time until I reach resolution for the well-being of Ocean."

The pair ended their engagement after the producer was photographed out with two women in Nashville, Page Six reported at the time.

While talking with PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022, Kent made a subtle jab at Emmett, saying, "I didn't realize when I was with him that he was lowering my stock so much. And when someone lowers your stock so much, you have to get rid of them."

In another Instagram Story, Kent also showed her support for Emmett's ex-wife Ambyr Childers, who filed a restraining order against the film producer on Monday.

"Ambyr's story is not mine to tell," she wrote. "The many other alleged victim's stories are also not mine to tell. I am horrified by what took place, and the alleged emails between R*ndall E*mett and his counsel."

Childers' restraining order request, which was first reported by the Los Angeles Times and obtained by PEOPLE, claims the You actress suffered "legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being."

Childers' request for a temporary emergency order was denied, but a formal hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for Nov. 14.

A rep for Emmett, 51, told PEOPLE: "Randall is very pleased the court agrees that there was no merit to any of these claims and denied the request."

Paperwork filed in the L.A. County Superior Court stated that Childers, 34, filed for the order after she says she found "threatening" messages between Emmett and his attorney. In the email, Emmett's attorney, Benjamin Valencia, allegedly wrote: "When will you get some real money together so we can take this c--- out once and for all. This is not good for your girls."

Emmett allegedly responded, "I don't have real money for this and you know it," and later called Childers a "psycho."

Childers also claimed that during their marriage, "Randy [was] emotionally and verbally abusing me, gaslighting me, and manipulating me," and alleged Emmett put a tracking device on her car.

Emmett was married to Childers from 2009 to 2017. They share two daughters — Rylee, 8, and London, 12.