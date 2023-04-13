Raquel Leviss's 'VPR' Costar Calls Her 'Sick' for Acting Like a Friend to Ariana Madix During Tom Sandoval Affair

Lala Kent told WWHL host Andy Cohen that Vanderpump Rules fans will "die" at the finale episode scene between Leviss and Madix

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 01:06 PM
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix. Photo: getty (2)

Lala Kent isn't holding back her opinions on the affair between her Vanderpump Rules costars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval.

The 32-year-old branded Leviss "sick" during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live for still acting friendly with Sandoval's then-girlfriend Ariana Madix before their months-long affair was exposed.

Host Andy Cohen read a question from a viewer asking if Leviss, 28, was "still acting like Ariana's best friend" or "did she stay away from her during the whole affair?"

"You guys are going to die. There is one conversation in the finale episode, and she is sick," responded Kent.

"Oh yes, oh boy," confirmed Cohen, 54. "Yeah, it's very upsetting."

Cohen teased, "I asked Raquel about it during our one-on-one [during the reunion filming], about how she could look in her eyes and have that conversation.... You will see it."

The 54-year-old then asked Kent when she first became suspicious of the affair between Leviss and Sandoval, 40, which came to light on March 3 when Sandoval, 40, and Madix, ended their nine-year relationship.

"I started becoming suspicious, I want to say in August," said the Give Them Lala beauty founder, who was appearing on WWHL alongside actress Gillian Jacobs.

Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Kent went on to say that she has been suspicious of Leviss for years and her mother warned her about the pageant queen.

"She seemed like someone who moved in a way that I just didn't understand," she said, adding, "It was my mother who said, 'Be careful with this one, she moves like a snake,' that was in 2017, and I took her word for it."

On Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Madix herself grew suspicious of her then-boyfriend Sandoval for his apparent obsession of Leviss.

Lala Kent and Ariana Madix
Lala Kent and Ariana Madix. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Tension escalated between the Bravo castmates when Leviss and Tom Schwartz finally sealed the deal and made out at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding.

Following Leviss and Schwartz's kiss, Sandoval kept repeating Leviss's name in front of Madix, which irritated her. "Tom, stop. You're acting weird," Madix snapped.

"I'm not acting anything," Sandoval responded.

"Why are you saying, 'Raquel, Raquel, Raquel?'" she pressed.

He answered, "Because she f---ing made out with Schwartz."

Surprised, Madix said, "You what? I need details."

Leviss claimed, "It was just a moment, but a lot people cheered."

"People cheered?" Ariana questioned, further commenting in a confessional, "Just when I thought it was safe."

RELATED VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Confronts 'Stranger' Tom Sandoval After Split and Says She Wants Him 'to Die'

Earlier this week, Sandoval revealed that he and Leviss first kissed at the house he shares with Madix in the summer of 2022, before Shay and Davies' nuptials in August.

He went on to confirm on the latest episode of Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast that his best friend Schwartz, 40, did not know that he had already locked lips with Leviss when he kissed her at the wedding celebrations in Mexico. Sandoval also admitted that the wedding smooch between Leviss and Schwartz made him "a little jealous."

During her appearance on WWHL, Kent also honestly weighed in on why she doesn't believe Sandoval is in love with Leviss despite their affair.

"I think Raquel may be in love with him. I don't think he is in love with her because I think he's incapable of that type of emotion," she said.

Elsewhere she discussed Schwartz's claim on WWHL on April 5 that Sandoval and Leviss' affair had been an "open secret" among many of VPR's stars since January.

"I was really grossed out by that," she said. "I feel like if I would have been Schwartz, I would have said, 'If you don't tell her I'm going to tell her.' And everybody in the group was shocked, even though I suspected it, when it's confirmed it's just different, it felt dirty."

Cohen interjected, "The irony is, in the rest of the season clues start appearing, and I don't want to give anything away, but it's amazing how the power of everyone saying, 'No this isn't a thing' can lead everyone to say, 'OK, it's not a thing.'"

"And I also think when you're very close in it you don't see it," added Kent. "And just with my own situation I've learned to trust people who are on the fringe, they see things much more clearly than people who are in it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday to Thursday (check listings), both on Bravo.

Related Articles
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'VPR' : Ariana Madix Became Suspicious of Sandoval After He Was Seemingly Obsessed with Saying Raquel's Name
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval 'Got My Ass Into Therapy Immediately' After First Time Cheating with Raquel Leviss
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion Special: Everything to Know
Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz Says He's Not Going to Abandon Tom Sandoval Amid Scandal: 'He Knows He's a Monster'
Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss
Tom Schwartz Admits Kissing Raquel Leviss Wasn't Worth It, but Says Their 'Chemistry Was Building'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval Told Him He Was 'in Love' with Raquel Leviss in January: 'She's His Heroin'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Sandoval Says 'I Still Love Ariana' Despite Affair with Raquel Leviss That Ended 9-Year Relationship
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval Claims Ariana Madix Was 'in Denial' About Split, Told Him: 'I'm Not Letting You Leave Me'
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, tom schwartz
Does Tom Schwartz Think Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Relationship Can Survive?
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 21: Television personality Oliver Saunders attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Fling Oliver Saunders Defends Her 'Mistake' of Getting Tangled Up in Tom Sandoval Affair
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Tom Sandoval arrives at his Single Release Party and Screening at Tom Tom on March 01, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Look to a 'New Chapter' After Affair Was 'Emotional Way Before It Was Physical'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20050 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images)
'VPR' 's Katie Maloney Erupts Over Schwartz and Raquel's Kiss: 'I Want to Light Them Both on Fire'
Tom Sandoval Admits He Can't Help but Dwell on What He 'Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda Done' Before Cheating Scandal
Tom Sandoval Admits He Can't Help but Dwell on What He 'Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda Done' Before Cheating Scandal
Tom Sandoval attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); BravoCon - Season 2022
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Brags to Schwartz That He and Ariana 'Check Girls Out All the Time — and Guys'
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval Scandal Has 'Been Great' for Business After Initial 'Vandalism' at Their Bars
Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party; It's Not Me It's You Hoodie
Ariana Madix Releases 'Cooler Than You' Merch Amid Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal