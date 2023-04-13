Raquel Leviss's 'VPR' Costar Calls Her 'Sick' for Acting Like a Friend to Ariana Madix During Tom Sandoval Affair

Lala Kent isn't holding back her opinions on the affair between her Vanderpump Rules costars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval.

The 32-year-old branded Leviss "sick" during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live for still acting friendly with Sandoval's then-girlfriend Ariana Madix before their months-long affair was exposed.

Host Andy Cohen read a question from a viewer asking if Leviss, 28, was "still acting like Ariana's best friend" or "did she stay away from her during the whole affair?"

"You guys are going to die. There is one conversation in the finale episode, and she is sick," responded Kent.

"Oh yes, oh boy," confirmed Cohen, 54. "Yeah, it's very upsetting."

Cohen teased, "I asked Raquel about it during our one-on-one [during the reunion filming], about how she could look in her eyes and have that conversation.... You will see it."

The 54-year-old then asked Kent when she first became suspicious of the affair between Leviss and Sandoval, 40, which came to light on March 3 when Sandoval, 40, and Madix, ended their nine-year relationship.

"I started becoming suspicious, I want to say in August," said the Give Them Lala beauty founder, who was appearing on WWHL alongside actress Gillian Jacobs.

Kent went on to say that she has been suspicious of Leviss for years and her mother warned her about the pageant queen.

"She seemed like someone who moved in a way that I just didn't understand," she said, adding, "It was my mother who said, 'Be careful with this one, she moves like a snake,' that was in 2017, and I took her word for it."

On Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Madix herself grew suspicious of her then-boyfriend Sandoval for his apparent obsession of Leviss.

Tension escalated between the Bravo castmates when Leviss and Tom Schwartz finally sealed the deal and made out at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding.

Following Leviss and Schwartz's kiss, Sandoval kept repeating Leviss's name in front of Madix, which irritated her. "Tom, stop. You're acting weird," Madix snapped.

"I'm not acting anything," Sandoval responded.

"Why are you saying, 'Raquel, Raquel, Raquel?'" she pressed.

He answered, "Because she f---ing made out with Schwartz."

Surprised, Madix said, "You what? I need details."

Leviss claimed, "It was just a moment, but a lot people cheered."

"People cheered?" Ariana questioned, further commenting in a confessional, "Just when I thought it was safe."

Earlier this week, Sandoval revealed that he and Leviss first kissed at the house he shares with Madix in the summer of 2022, before Shay and Davies' nuptials in August.

He went on to confirm on the latest episode of Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast that his best friend Schwartz, 40, did not know that he had already locked lips with Leviss when he kissed her at the wedding celebrations in Mexico. Sandoval also admitted that the wedding smooch between Leviss and Schwartz made him "a little jealous."

During her appearance on WWHL, Kent also honestly weighed in on why she doesn't believe Sandoval is in love with Leviss despite their affair.

"I think Raquel may be in love with him. I don't think he is in love with her because I think he's incapable of that type of emotion," she said.

Elsewhere she discussed Schwartz's claim on WWHL on April 5 that Sandoval and Leviss' affair had been an "open secret" among many of VPR's stars since January.

"I was really grossed out by that," she said. "I feel like if I would have been Schwartz, I would have said, 'If you don't tell her I'm going to tell her.' And everybody in the group was shocked, even though I suspected it, when it's confirmed it's just different, it felt dirty."

Cohen interjected, "The irony is, in the rest of the season clues start appearing, and I don't want to give anything away, but it's amazing how the power of everyone saying, 'No this isn't a thing' can lead everyone to say, 'OK, it's not a thing.'"

"And I also think when you're very close in it you don't see it," added Kent. "And just with my own situation I've learned to trust people who are on the fringe, they see things much more clearly than people who are in it."

