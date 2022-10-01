Lala Kent Calls Long-Simmering New Season of 'Vanderpump Rules' 'the Year of Burning Bridges'

Get ready, Vanderpump Rules fans! In an interview with PEOPLE on Friday, Lala Kent, 32, teased what's to come during the next season of the reality show.

"It's going to be absolutely insane," she said at the Give Them Lala x Shopify event. "And without giving away too much, I feel like with everything that happened, and cast members who have exited, we finally have our footing again."

The Given Them Lala podcast host continued, "And the dynamics, the stakes are so much higher because there's people getting married, divorced, children involved. And we're not 23 anymore. We're not going to shake things off like we used to. I used to think we're really resilient. Things this season, I don't think we'll come back from."

"It's the year of burning bridges," she added. "And that makes me so sad because a lot of people's actions this season, I really don't know that we'll be able to come back from them."

The mom of one also admitted that it will be "hard to relive because it's our real life." She added, "I'm excited for people to see this season."

The acclaimed reality series — a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which follows a group of friends who met while working at Lisa Vanderpump's Los Angeles restaurant SUR — announced its 10th season in May.

News of the new season came nearly two months after series stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announced their divorce. The pair were together for 12 years before their split, and their marriage ceremony was featured on the show.

Schwartz and Maloney have been cast members on Vanderpump Rules since its premiere in 2013. They've remained on the show since, alongside original cast members Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay.

Season 9, which kicked off in September 2021 and aired its two-part reunion in January 2022, also starred Kent, Charli Burnett, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss and Brock Davies.

In July, Leviss talked about the new season on Shay's Scheananigans podcast, adding that she's feeling "nervous" to start filming the show's upcoming tenth season now that she and Kennedy are no longer engaged.

"It's going to be a different dynamic this time," Leviss, 27, told Shay, 37. "And we haven't hung out since the breakup, so it's definitely going to be a different kind of situation than I'm used to."

Last December, while filming the season 9 reunion, a source told PEOPLE that Leviss and Kennedy, 30, had ended their engagement after five years of dating. They later confirmed their split in identical Instagram posts two days after the news broke.

Though she has some reservations about filming the hit reality series, Leviss revealed what she is looking forward to as the show gets ready for its tenth season.

"I've gotten really close to you and Ariana [Madix], Brock [Davies] and [Tom] Sandoval and even [Tom] Schwartz," Leviss said, adding: "So it's gonna be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film."

On whether VPR fans will see Leviss navigate the dating scene, the Miss California USA pageant contestant – who has already been out on a date with former SUR manager Peter Madrigal – said "that'll be interesting," as it will be part of her overall approach to "embrace myself."

"I feel like I've either painted a picture of what I want somebody to be and then tried to help them become that instead of just being objective and seeing things for what they are," Leviss shared. "Then also being objective with myself and expectations that I have — just a different approach than I've ever had going into filming."

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules does not yet have a release date.