Lala Kent Calls Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's Split 'Very Sad': 'There Is Still Love There'

Lala Kent doesn't like to see her friends hurting.

"It's so sad. It's very sad — that's the most perfect and only way to put it," Kent said during an Amazon Live conversation on Tuesday. "I thought their statements were very well thought out and I know that there is still love there."

The mom of one added, "I'm sad for them, but I know that they are always going to be extremely close because that's just how they are. They are both incredible people."

Both Schwartz and Maloney confirmed their split in separate Instagram posts last week. A source later told PEOPLE that the pair had been lacking "intimacy" in their relationship "for quite a while."

"They act like terrific roommates," the source explained, adding that the reality stars are still "a part of each other's lives" despite the breakup.

However, when it came to their future, the source noted that the Bravo pair were looking for different things in their relationship, with Schwartz seeking "more flexibility with his life" and Maloney wanting "more of a traditional marriage."

Since announcing the news, the former couple has continued spending time together. Over the weekend, they reunited for a friendly afternoon outing at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Schwartz shared a photo from the meetup, which Maloney reshared on her respective page. "It's all good," she wrote alongside the image.

Maloney also opened up about the split on her podcast, You're Gonna Love Me, last week and revealed that she and Schwartz are currently still living together.

Tom Schwartz; Katie Maloney-Schwartz Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

"We do still live together in our house, and we're just trying to navigate these steps together and really work on becoming friends in that sense," she explained.

"Obviously we have the same friends and trying to hang out in a group together going through this and not making it awkward for anyone and not make anyone choose sides — that's been important to us," Maloney added, referring to their shared friend group of Vanderpump Rules costars.

She also said that their decision to end their marriage did not happen overnight. "I know [for] some people [it] may seem like a shock, or it may seem like an abrupt thing, but for us, it's not like we just decided this this week or yesterday or the day before," she explained.

"There wasn't some kind of crazy incident that happened, there wasn't some crazy fight that resulted in this," she continued, speaking through tears. "It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I've ever had to make."