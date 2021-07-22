Megan Fox opted out of the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere earlier this week, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases

Lala Kent Appears to Shade Megan Fox for Not Attending Midnight in the Switchgrass Premiere

Lala Kent appears to have shaded Megan Fox in a recent Instagram post.

The Vanderpump Rules star attended the Monday premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which her fiancé, Randall Emmett, directed. Fox, who stars in the film, did not attend the event.

While there, Kent, 30, shared several snaps on her Instagram Story, including one now-deleted post that featured her standing in front of the movie poster — completely blocking out Fox. Atop the pic, she wrote "So excited for this!" over Fox's name, per Page Six.

Kent also later shared a series of congratulatory posts for Emmett and all of the cast members, excluding Bruce Willis, Fox and her beau Machine Gun Kelly, all of whom did not attend the premiere.

"To my soulmate. My life partner. My baby daddy. Congratulations. I am so proud of you. You did it, boo," Kent wrote alongside the picture of her and Emmett on her Story.

A rep for Kent did not return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fox, 34, canceled just hours before the Los Angeles premiere on Monday night, with a Lionsgate representative telling PEOPLE she would not attend. The after party was held at L.A. Live's Katsuya.

"Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of Covid cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight," the rep said.

In Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fox plays FBI agent Rebecca Lombardi, who crosses paths with a brutal serial killer while investigating a sex-trafficking ring with her partner Karl Helter (Willis).

In the trailer for the film, which premieres July 23, Fox's character goes undercover as a sex worker when a would-be John (Kelly) comes at her with a knife. But Fox holds her own, knocking the weapon out of his hand and bringing him to his knees with a few good punches.