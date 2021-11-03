La La Anthony Says She Is Focused on 'Self-Love' After Filing for Divorce from Carmelo Anthony

After filing for divorce from Carmelo Anthony in June, the actress said she is turning her attention on herself

La La Anthony is taking time to focus on her own happiness after ending her 11-year marriage.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Power actress opened up about opening up about transitioning to the single life after filing for divorce from Carmelo Anthony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am just really about self-love and taking care of myself," she said. "Obviously, my son, Kiyan, is 14, in high school, he is my priority, but I'm really just about tapping into me and what do I like to do and what do I enjoy. It has always been about everyone else but me, and this year I kind of want to make it a little bit about me."

La La and Carmelo tied the knot in 2010, and they share 14-year-old son Kiyan. She filed divorce papers in June, citing irreconcilable differences.

And while La La played coy about her current dating life, she said she is looking for someone who "is chill and easy because that is pretty much my personality." But she also noted that her son does not make her dating life easy.

"Nobody can come next to me when my son is around at all!" she said, joking that Kiyan is "protective."

carmelo-la-la-anthony.jpg Credit: Brian Ach/Getty

But while she didn't confirm if she's ready to date again, she previously said that she doesn't see herself ever walking down the aisle again.

"After you've been through what I've been through, which was public and really hard, you do start feeling like that and you see how people become jaded and, you know, 'Maybe it's not for me.' But I always want to stay positive," she said during an appearance on The Angie Martinez Show last month. "Marriage, I don't think I can do that ever again. I mean, some amazing person would have to come. I don't see that happening again."

She also discussed the difficulties of navigating a public breakup. (La La and Carmelo had been on and off since first splitting in April 2017. They reunited in late 2018 after their initial separation announcement, but then in July 2019, PEOPLE learned they were living apart as La La sought legal guidance about the relationship.)

"To a lot of people it feels like this single thing is new. It's been years now that we've separated and stuff, so I've dealt with the emotions behind it," said La La on The Angie Martinez Show. "I still have my moments, but for the most part I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I'd be a basket case — I already went through that part."