Lake Bell and Scott Campbell Split After 7 Years of Marriage

The exes, who share two kids, said they will "continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days"

Lake Bell and her husband Scott Campbell are calling quits after seven years of marriage.

The two announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday, noting that they will both always have love for one another.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children...Scott and I are ending our marriage, but continuing our loving family," Bell, 41, wrote in her announcement.

"With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days," she added.

Campbell, a tattoo artist, echoed similar sentiments, sharing: "Nine years together, seven years married, two luminary children, countless miles, infinite laughs — I couldn't be more proud of every single of them."

"Now we find ourselves ending our marriage and transitioning the love and friendship we've always had into a new chapter," Campbell, 43, continued.

He added: "All the feelings are felt, and I have invincible confidence in us as parental warriors and as best friends for all our days."

Bell and Campbell tied the knot in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2013.

The couple met in 2011 on the set of Bell's HBO show How to Make It in America (Campbell played himself), and got engaged on her birthday in March 2012.

The former couple shares daughter Nova, 6, and son Ozgood, 3.

Image zoom Scott Campbell and Lake Bell Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Bell opened up about her marriage during an appearance on PeopleTV in 2017, saying that Campbell changed her view on love. She explained that prior to marrying him, she thought of herself as "one of the guys, like, 'Yeah, I don't like this silly, lovey stuff."

"But then I met Scott and I was like..'I love you,'" Bell said, adding that their relationship was a "profound expression of love and commitment."