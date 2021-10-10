Lake Bell 'Felt Very Protective' of Pamela Anderson's Story While Filming Pam & Tommy

The Harley Quinn actress was tapped to direct two of the eight episodes in the Hulu miniseries, which is set to premiere in 2022

Lake Bell feels a special connection to Pam & Tommy.

The actress, 42, hit the red carpet Saturday night for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Homecoming Concert and Gala with cinematographer Paula Huidobro. The event was also attended by stars like Cynthia Erivo, Skylar Astin, Retta, Helen Hunt, and Lena Waithe.

Bell told PEOPLE on the red carpet that she directed two episodes of Pam & Tommy, which delves into the release of the infamous sex tape privately filmed by Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee while the two honeymooned in 1995.

"I think I felt very protective of Pam's journey in it," Bell shared, "mainly because I personally have unfortunately experienced hacking in my own life. And the Internet is an unwieldy kind of behemoth that can be often used for bad, it's the tool of the devil, but then also the tool of great ambition and technology."

Pam & Tommy, which is set to premiere in 2022, will star Lily James as Anderson, 54, and Sebastian Stan as Lee, 59. The eight-episode Hulu miniseries will tell the story of how the actions of a disgruntled former employee, played by Seth Rogen, impacted the stars' lives.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee attend Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Grand Opening Party in 1995. Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Both Bell and James were among several celebrities that had personal photographs stolen and posted online by a hacker in 2014. Bell told PEOPLE that the two have "felt great protectiveness" over how Anderson was depicted after her sex tape went public.

"I think I felt very personal in the story," she explained, "and that I wanted to make sure that she was advocated for and protected in the way the story is told."

Despite some of the heavy themes, however, Bell confirmed to PEOPLE that Pam & Tommy will still be "fiercely comedic."

Lake Bell Scott Campbell Scott Campbell and Lake Bell | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"So you're talking about large issues, but then it also is traversing just sort of the awkwardness of trying to navigate some of the thematics," the actress noted.

Photos of the Pam & Tommy cast in costume were released in May, with James and Stan looking strikingly similar to their characters. In one photo, James appears to bite Stan's nipple ring as part of his costume.