'Laguna Beach' Alum Stephen Colletti Goes Instagram-Official with Girlfriend Alex Weaver: 'Magical'

Stephen Colletti and NASCAR host and reporter Alex Weaver are officially dating

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on August 18, 2022 12:39 PM
Stephen Colletti posts photo with his new girlfriend Alex Weaver on Instagram
Photo: Stephen Colletti Instagram

It's smooth sailing for Stephen Colletti and girlfriend Alex Weaver as the Laguna Beach alum has taken his relationship to social media.

Colletti, 36, shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday in which the pair basked in the sunshine while on a boat.

"Magic hours are a bit more magical this year. 😎 @al_weave," Colletti wrote in the caption, to which Weaver replied with a silver heart emoji and a simple response: "luckiest girl."

Weaver — whose verified Instagram and Twitter profiles identify her as a host and reporter for NASCAR — shared Colletti's photo on her Instagram Story with the caption: "I'm a lucky girl."

Weaver also co-hosts a NASCAR.com podcast called Backseat Drivers that covers current events in the auto racing company, according to the show's Spotify page.

Stephen Colletti attends the 60th Anniversary Party For The Monte-Carlo TV Festival at Sunset Tower Hotel
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Colletti's former One Tree Hill costar and Everyone Is Doing Great co-creator James Lafferty also commented on Colletti's post, offering a magic wand emoji and a unicorn emoji in response.

Everyone Is Doing Great's Alexandra Park, who's also Lafferty's wife, chimed: "YESSSS SHIP LINDOS 😍😍😍😍😍"

In July, Colletti launched the Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen podcast with his high school girlfriend and former Laguna Beach cast mate Kristin Cavallari. The show features behind-the-scenes insights from the duo about MTV series, which they are rewatching for the first time in 18 years.

Colletti told PEOPLE that as a teenager, he didn't realize how the show would affect his life.

"It's one thing to kind of go through what we went through in our little adolescent love, high school relationship. We obviously learned a lot at that time in our life and you take that going forward," he told PEOPLE exclusively. "But I think when you take that and you toss in a reality show where we knew we were obviously going on a TV show for MTV but really had no idea what it ultimately was going to be."

"And how it, first of all, was edited together and the stories were then shared with an audience, but then how receptive the audience was to it," he added.

Exes Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti on Their Friendship and Laguna Beach Podcast: We've 'Learned a Lot'
Dear Media

Cavallari, 35, told PEOPLE in July that she "honestly [does not] think anyone should be on reality TV until you're 18, and even then it's questionable."

"You look back, and I don't know if you could do this show today for many reasons," Colletti told PEOPLE, in agreement with Cavallari.

"Of course, we truly didn't know what we were getting ourselves into," he noted. "You could probably put a little more things on TV than you can today. ... There's a lot of things that did come out of our mouth that we're definitely not proud of."

Cavallari, for her part, admitted she "did some dumb stuff" while on the MTV hit. "The things that came out of my mouth are honestly just appalling. But it was just that time," she told PEOPLE.

