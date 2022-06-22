LadyGang Announces Multi-City 'The Lady Secrets Tour' for New Book: 'Our Rockstar Moment'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The women of LadyGang exclusively announced with PEOPLE that they will be traveling across the country in support of their upcoming book Lady Secrets, which will be out Sept. 20

LadyGang is hitting the road!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek and Keltie Knight of the LadyGang podcast announced the dates for their upcoming fall tour, The Lady Secrets Tour. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday.

The podcasters will be touring in support of their new book, Lady Secrets, which will be available for purchase Sept. 20.

After recently welcoming son Ford in February after fertility struggles, Glee alum Tobin, 36, tells PEOPLE the upcoming tour "is really our rockstar moment."

"We're really excited to go to all the cities that we haven't been to before," she adds.

For Knight, the tour is a "full circle moment" after she and Vanek once dated the same person back in their early 20s.

"This is like a Penny Lane moment for us, because all those years ago, we were on someone else's tour bus, someone else's tour, just the side girl. Now we have our own tour bus. It's the Lady Gang tour bus," she says.

"I'm taking my bunk, and we get to go on tour like rock stars, and we did it ourselves. It's the ultimate full circle moment," Knight adds. "Jac and I, we're having our rockstar moment, and it's so exciting. I'm really excited to get in my bunk and talk from my bunk all day long."

Fashion entrepreneur Vanek — who has been engaged to longtime partner, The Maine guitar player Jared Monaco since October 2021 — says the tour is now a chance for her to turn the tables.

"It's funny, because my fiancé is a musician, and I'm usually the one that's going out and visiting him on tour on his tour bus," says the CEO. "It's like a role reversal kind of a thing, where I get to feel like a rock star for the first time ever. I am very excited about that."

As for which cities they are looking forward to visiting the most, Tobin confessed that she feels a lot of "anxiety" about going back home to Atlanta.

"The anxiety that I have of not selling out that venue is, I may or may not purchase every single ticket and give them out for free, because I don't want to be the loser that has no hometown fans," Tobin jokes.

Ladygang The LadyGang co-hosts | Credit: Claire Leahy

Knight, on the other hand, revealed, "I also feel anxiety because we're playing Boston, and that's where my high school boyfriend lives."

"Will he come to the show? Will he wish that he had never dumped me? There's a lot to be determined on this tour," Knight joked.

Vanek shared that their book Lady Secrets was inspired by fans who wanted to "admit all of the skeletons that they've been hiding in their closets" after the release of the special edition of their New York Times bestseller, Act Like a Lady: Questionable Advice, Ridiculous Opinions, and Humiliating Tales from Three Undignified Women.

"It became this kind of phenomenon where all of our ladies were talking about their secret side they were holding onto that brought them shame, and they were too scared to share with their best friend or their partner," says Vanek.

Tobin adds: "There's a lot of women, and what we found out is that there's a lot of you that are cheating on your husbands. There's a lot of you that are having accidental bathroom moments. There's a lot of you that have killed other people's animals without them knowing, and you didn't take the blame for it."

LadyGang Credit: Courtesy LadyGang

"This is just a free way to get it out. You were a nanny and you killed the hamster. Sorry," she continued.