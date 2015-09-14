Mistresses of Reinvention: 5 TV Women Mixing It Up This Fall

For seven seasons, Michele raised her voice to the rafters for loyal Glee fans as New Directions soloist Rachel Berry. Now Michele has turned in her microphone and preppy sweaters to play a very different character in Ryan Murphy‘s latest project, Scream Queens. In the new horror-comedy, Michele takes on the role of Hester, a dorky, neckbrace-wearing college student who makes the mistake of joining a sorority that’s targeted by a serial killer. The former a cappella aficionado, 29, has been enjoying the change of pace. “Having no hair and no makeup and getting to show more of my physical comedy has been really fun,” she told Variety “When I read the script I thought this was so insane, some of the things I have to say, some of things that I’m doing. I’ve had the most fun getting to play around with who Hester is. I get to do the weirdest things,” she said.