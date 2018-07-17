The Ladies of London are no strangers to heartbreak.

The Bravo reality show about six women living in the U.K. ran for three seasons from 2014-16 and is back in the news after the tragic death of one of its original stars.

Annabelle Neilson was found dead on Thursday at the age 49. The model’s troubled life leading up to her sudden death included a brutal attack at age 16, a resulting heroin addiction, a divorce, the suicide of her best friend Alexander McQueen, and a horse-riding accident that left her with chronic pain.

From left: Annabelle Neilson, Caroline Fleming, Marissa Hermer, Caroline Stanbury, Juliet Angus and Julie Montagu Rebecca Miller/Bravo/Getty Images

“Her friends and family are stunned” by the death, a source told PEOPLE. “She had a lot of private pain that she kept from others.”

Neilson’s fellow cast members have also encountered tragedy. Noelle Reno’s fiancé, Scot Young, died in 2014 after falling 60 feet onto iron railings outside his $4.7 million home. Young, who was in the middle of $30 million divorce fight with his ex-wife Michelle, had two daughters.

“I am distraught by the sudden loss of my best friend and ask that you give me the respect and privacy I need to grieve in peace,” Reno said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Julie Montagu’s husband Luke, the heir to the Earl of Sandwich, developed a drug addiction to antidepressants and sleeping pills so crippling that she had a nervous breakdown on Christmas in 2010, she told You Magazine.

“Everyone thinks of me as someone who always holds it together, but in that moment, I lost it,” she said, adding that she ran to her car outside so their children wouldn’t see her so upset. “That was how Luke found me – hysterical. He took me in his arms and rocked me like a baby. He was crying, too. That was truly our rock bottom.”

Montagu credited yoga and her well-balanced diet with helping her cope during dark times.

The Daily Mail wrote that Caprice Bourret, a first-season cast member, was diagnosed with a brain tumor that was later found to be benign.

“My diagnosis was the scariest time in my life,” she said to the publication. “My first thought was for my two little boys. I had no idea what was in store. I feared I’d leave them without a mum.”