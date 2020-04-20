Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Marissa Hermer is lending a helping hand to some of the most vulnerable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ladies of London alumna and her husband Matt Hermer own two Los Angeles-based restaurants, The Draycott and Olivetta, and have created a program that allows their employees to keep working while helping out those in need.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aptly titled “You Give. We Cook. They Eat,” their GoFundMe is accepting donations to support their teams so that they can continue to cook and deliver meals to medical workers, first responders, the elderly and others.

“We’ve been donating meals to those in need the last few weeks because we can,” reads the fundraiser description. “We want to donate more — but as our own restaurant industry is facing a crisis of our own, we need your help.”

“Please donate and we can keep cooking — and delivering donated meals to the medical workers on the frontlines at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, UCLA Medical Center Santa Monica, UCLA Westwood, Children’s Hospital LA, St. John’s Hospital, to the needy who are in self isolation, to the elderly and those who are unable to shop for themselves.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Pays for Elderly Shoppers’ Groceries in Los Angeles Area amid Coronavirus

According to BravoTV.com, Hermer, 38, has been using her businesses to help out since March, when she announced that The Draycott would be donating a free family meal to a local in need. The initiative expanded to weekly giveaways, and has since grown even larger.

RELATED: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Fund Over 10 Million Meals amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“We are grateful for our communities support for our YOU GIVE. WE COOK. THEY EAT. program which allows us to prepare and deliver nourishing meals to our heroes on the frontlines, our first responders, and those in need,” Hermer told BravoTV.com. “We are grateful for support and humbled to be able to play a role in feeding our community.”

As of Monday, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.3 million people worldwide, according to a New York Times database. The U.S. has at least 753,317 confirmed cases, and over 36,000 people in the country have died from coronavirus-related illnesses.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.