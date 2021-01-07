Ladies of London's Caroline Stanbury Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19: 'I'm Doing Fine'

"I guess I got it around New Year's, but who knows," said the reality star, who just announced her engagement

Caroline Stanbury has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly after returning home from a romantic trip to the Himalayas, where the Ladies of London star got engaged to Sergio Carrallo, Stanbury, 44, revealed she is now self-isolating away from her new fiancé after testing positive for the virus.

"I feel absolutely great this morning," she said in an Instagram Story on Thursday. "I guess I got it around New Year's, but who knows. I wouldn't have changed anything. You can get it anywhere."

The reality star added that her symptoms have been mild.

"Today my eyes are a little bit heavy, that's about it. I just feel like I've got a bad cold — my throat is sore," she said. "I'm doing fine."

Stanbury also shared several photos of herself FaceTiming Carallo as he prepared food for her daughter Yasmine and twin boys Zac and Aaron.

"Poor Sergio is doing homeschooling, three meals and cooking for the kids," she said. "He's dying here. It's quite full-on for someone who hasn't done this before, so he's being amazing."

Stanbury announced her engagement to Carrallo, a former pro soccer player for Real Madrid, Saturday on Instagram.

"So I have been wanting to share this moment with you all! 5400 meters up on the holy lakes I said YES!" she wrote alongside a video and photos of Carrallo popping the question.

The proposal took place while the couple was hiking in the Himalayas.

"I was up on a mountain — I hadn't washed for six days," she said during an appearance on RealiTea With Derek Z on Tuesday. "I just woke up with Sergio brushing my hair and I'm like, 'What are you doing?'"

Image zoom Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo | Credit: Caroline Stanbury/Instagram

"And he was just so happy, and it was so bloody irritating because I was freezing!" joked Stanbury, who was previously married to financier Cem Habib for 17 years. "I was 5,400 meters up and as much as it was amazing, my pictures aren't the best."

Stanbury, who starred in Bravo's Ladies of London for three seasons between 2014 and 2017, first revealed her relationship with Carrallo on Instagram in July.