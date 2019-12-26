Ladies of London's Caroline Stanbury Announces Split from Cem Habib, Her Husband of 17 Years

Caroline Stanbury and her husband Cem Habib have called it quits.

The Ladies of London alumna, 43, announced the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of the longtime couple.

“After 17 years, filled with joy, adventures, ups and downs, Cem and I came to the conclusion some time ago that we will continue our relationship not as husband and wife but as good friends and parents to our wonderful 3 children we love very much,” she wrote. “We wish each other all the happiness and look forward to maintaining our strong family unit.”

A day earlier, Stanbury and Habib celebrated Christmas at their home in Dubai with their three kids: daughter Yasmine and twin boys Zac and Aaron.

“Family always,” Stanbury captioned a photo of the five of them.

After announcing the split, Stanbury thanked fans for their outpouring of support.

“Thank you for all of the kind messages,” she tweeted. “I have received so many & it means the world to us both.”

Ladies of London ran on Bravo from 2014 to 2017, following the lives of six women living in the British capital. Stanbury was a cast member for all three seasons, and Habib also appeared.

The couple moved to Dubai in 2016, which Stanbury called “a fresh start” during an interview on Reality Life with Kate Casey in May.

“It is home. Dubai is something,” she said. “The weather is so shiny and lovely. Everything’s so easy in the house. I live in an oasis. The lifestyle is so lovely there. People are so warm, because Dubai didn’t exist ’til 45 years ago, so everyone there has moved there and taken a risk to be there. It’s so much more forward than you think, culturally. We were only meant to be there a couple of years. We’re at almost three now.”

As for possibly returning to reality TV at some point?

“I’m in talks,” Stanbury said. “Never say never. With TV, it’s one step at a time. I want to come back. What that will come back, I don’t know. I get asked about Real Housewives of Dubai all the time, so many people want it. I don’t think it’ll work because it’s very hard to film there. But I’m open. Be it on stage or be it on TV, you’re definitely going to be seeing more of me. “