Ladies of London Alum Caroline Stanbury Engaged to Former Real Madrid Player Sergio Carrallo

Caroline Stanbury was previously married to Cem Habib for 17 years before announcing her divorce in 2019

Ladies of London alum Caroline Stanbury has found love again nearly one year after her divorce.

The reality star announced her engagement to Sergio Carrallo, a former pro soccer player for Real Madrid, on Instagram Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So I have been wanting to share this moment with you all ! 5400 meters up on the holy lakes I said YES ! @sergiocarrallo 💍👰‍♀️💗” she wrote alongside a video and photos of Carrallo popping the question during a recent trip to the Himalayas.

“5400 meters up in the Holy lakes my new journey is just beginning. SHE SAID YESSS!!” the athlete captioned his own post.

Stanbury, who starred on Bravo’s Ladies of London for all three seasons from 2014 to 2017, first revealed her relationship with Carrallo on Instagram in July.

“Chapter 2,” she wrote on Instagram along with a sweet selfie of the pair.

Since then, both Stanbury and Carrallo have documented their many travels together, including trips to Greece, South Africa and her home in Dubai.

“#Happybirthday @sergiocarrallo may these years always be your best years !” she captioned one post on his birthday in September. “I wish you only happiness and for that smile that lights up any room never to fade ! Love you always ❤️ let the adventure never end #travel I would go anywhere with you.”

Stanbury’s new romance comes about a year after her divorce from Cem Habib. The exes announced their split in December 2019 following 17 years of marriage.

“After 17 years, filled with joy, adventures, ups and downs, Cem and I came to the conclusion some time ago that we will continue our relationship not as husband and wife but as good friends and parents to our wonderful 3 children we love very much,” wrote Stanbury, who shares daughter Yasmine and twin boys Zac and Aaron with Habib.